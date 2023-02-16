One of the hottest teams in all of the land in the new jersey devils will put their winning ways to the test as they face off with a St. Louis Blues squad teetering on the brink of mediocrity. It is time to check out our NHL odds series, where our Devils-Blues prediction and pick will be made.

Fresh off of a 3-2 victory on the road over the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Devils now boast a phenomenal 35-13-5 record as they currently sit in third place throughout the entire Eastern Conference.

Similar things can’t be said for a St. Louis squad that has been as average as they come so far this season. With as many wins as losses at 25-25-3, time is running out for the Blues to make a late-season run at a postseason spot.

Here are the Devils-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Devils-Blues Odds

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+168)

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-210)

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How To Watch Devils vs. Blues

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

At first glance, the Devils possess a not-too-shabby 29-24 record ATS and are 1-1 this far on their current road trip. The biggest strength on this New Jersey roster happens to come in the form of a high-flying offense that is averaging a whopping 3.45 goals per game. In fact, the Devils have scored the sixth-most goals in all of hockey, but they have only generated more than three goals once in their previous four games. Nevertheless, this is a ferocious attack led by the dynamic center in Jack Hughes. Despite the 21-year-old being sidelined with an upper body that has kept him out of play since Feb.6th. However, reports suggest that Hughes could return to action for this evening’s tilt with the Blues, as he would be a much-needed offensive boost since he leads the club with 35 goals.

Not only will the offense need to strike in a hurry from the opening face-off but New Jersey has to make sure that they jump out to an early lead to avoid making things interesting late. While the Devils certainly have created a knack for coming up clutch in nail-biting games with seven of their previous nine games going into either overtime or a shootout. Not to mention, the Devils boast the best road record in the entire league at a mind-blowing 20-3-3 mark and don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon away from their home arena.

Why The Blues Could Cover The Spread

On paper, the Blues might not seem like they can slow down an electrifying team like the Devils, but not so fast my friends. Believe it or not, St. Louis has been just as hot as New Jersey over the course of their previous pair of games as they have found their niche offensively with a combined 12 goals in their wins over the Panthers and Coyotes.

In order to continue marching on with their splendid play by taking care of business at home and covering the spread, the Blues need to implement creative ways to score the puck against a solid New Jersey defense. The loss of forward Vladimir Tarasenko in a trade to the Rangers hurts in more ways than one, but so far, St. Louis has kept their ship afloat in impressive fashion. If there is one name to keep an eye out for if you’re planning on putting some dollars on the Blues, then be on the lookout for center Brayden Schenn to continue his scoring stretch.

While it remains to be seen whether or not the Devils will be at full health for this evening’s inter-conference showdown, Schenn will be a major factor regardless. After being awarded first-star honors by potting a pair of goals in the victory over the Panthers, the 31-year-old Canadian has tallied at least two points over the course of the Blues’ mini two-game winning streak.

Regardless, the biggest difference-maker in this one will arguably be the play of goalie of Jordan Binnington. Although Binnington is enduring somewhat of a down year and hasn’t nearly been as effective as last season, he is still a talented net-minder that is capable of serving as the ultimate equalizer in what will prove to be a difficult matchup against the Devils.

Final Devils-Blues Prediction & Pick

Obviously, these are a pair of teams that could be heading in opposite directions at the conclusion of the regular season. While the Blues have to feel encouraged as of late, the Devils are tough to beat as the road team. Don’t be shocked if New Jersey cools off the St. Louis offense and comes away with some critical plays down the stretch to get the job done.

Final Devils-Blues Prediction & Pick: Devils -1.5 (+168)