The New Jersey will drive up the 5 Freeway to continue their Southern California road trip as they face the Los Angeles Kings. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Kings prediction and pick.

The Devils are coming off a 6-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Significantly, Jesper Bratt led the way with two goals. Damon Severson contributed with three assists. Meanwhile, Dougie Hamiton had a goal and three assists. The Devils jumped on the Ducks, taking a commanding 3-0 lead into the second period.

On Thursday, the Kings defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-3 at home. Ultimately, they got the game-winning goal in the third period to seal the deal. Quinton Byfield led the way with a goal and assist. Similarly, Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe each notched a goal. Phoenix Copley made 27 saves to preserve the victory. Amazingly, the Kings won despite only winning 47 percent of their faceoffs and going 0 for 2 on the powerplay. They also allowed a powerplay goal. However, the Kings also blocked 25 shots.

Many people remember that these two played in the Stanley Cup a decade ago. However, both barrelled to the bottom before recently rising back tp the top tier of the standings. The Devils are 27-12-3 this season. Additionally, the Devils are stunningly 16-2-1 on the road. New Jersey are also 6-3-1 over its previous 10 games. Meanwhile, the Kings are 25-14-6 this season and in second place in the Pacific Division. They are 14-7-2 at home. Furthermore, they have gone 7-2-1 over their past 10 games.

The Kings are 6-4 over the past 10 games between the teams. Significantly, they have won three in the row, including a sweep last season by the identical score of 3-2. The Devils and Kings have combined for less than six goals in four straight contests.

Here are the Devils-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Devils-Kings Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-260)

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+205)

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Devils vs. Kings

TV: ESPN+, BSW, MSGS

Stream: NHL + ESPN+

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

The Devils have risen to the occasion, winning games and cementing themselves as a playoff contender. Ultimately, the emergence of Jack Hughes has played a pivotal role. Hughes has 26 goals and 23 assists, with five powerplay goals. Likewise, Bratt has excelled with 15 goals and 25 assists, with six snipes on the powerplay. Nico Hischier has 19 goals and 21 assists, with six goals on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Hamilton has 10 goals and 27 assists, with three markers on the extra-man attack. These four lead an offense that ranks 10th in goals, 20th in shooting percentage, and 23rd on the powerplay.

Mackenzie Blackwood was supposed to be the young stud goalie that brought the Devils back to relevance. However, it has not worked out that way, and he is a backup instead. Blackwood is 5-3-1 with a goals-against average of 3.05 and a save percentage of .888. Substantially, he backs up a defense that ranks second in goals allowed and is 12th on the penalty kill.

The Devils could cover the spread if they can solve the Copley puzzle. Moreover, they cannot give the Kings any opportunities to skate past them or put one past Blackwood.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings trail the Golden Knights by two points in the Pacific Division. Significantly, their offense has carried them for most of the season, but the emergence of Copley has pushed them toward the top of the standings.

Kevin Fiala leads the Kings with 15 goals and 31 assists. Meanwhile, Kopitar has 11 goals and 23 assists. Phillip Danault has 13 goals and 20 assists. Likewise, Viktor Arvidsson has 12 goals and 21 assists. Arvidsson did not play in Thursday’s contest due to an illness but could return to the lineup tonight. Ultimately, these players lead a team that is fifth in goals, 16th in shooting percentage, and eighth on the powerplay.

The Kings started the season with Jonathan Quick and Cal Peterson manning the net. However, neither goalie performed well, as the Kings found themselves losing high-scoring games often. The Kings called up Copley, and he has taken the starter’s job, going 12-2 with a goals-against average of 2.59 and a save percentage of .904. Moreover, he has helped improve the poor defensive rankings. The Kings now rank 25th in goals allowed and 28th on the penalty kill. Therefore, they still have work to do. But they are improving on the defensive side of things, and Copley is a significant reason.

The Kings could cover the spread if they acquire multiple chances on the powerplay. Likewise, they must stop the Devils from skating all over the arena.

Final Devils-Kings Prediction & Pick

These teams always play each other tight. Thus, it is too tempting not to take the under.

Final Devils-Kings Prediction & Pick: Under: 6.5 (-115)