NHL Odds: Devils vs Oilers prediction, odds and pick – 11/3/2022

Two of the hottest teams today in the NHL will lock horns Thursday night, with the New Jersey Devils looking to extend their win streak when they pay Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers a visit. With that said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series for this Devils-Oilers showdown.

Here are the Devils-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Devils-Oilers Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-176)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 7 (+112)

Under: 7 (-138)

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

The Devils will look to bring Edmonton to hell just as they had done to their last five opponents. New Jersey has looked unstoppable of late, stitching together four wins in a row while looking dominant in each of their wins over that stretch. In their last outing, the Devils added to the woes of the Vancouver Canucks with a 5-2 victory on the road last Tuesday. Also in that span was the Devils’ morale-boosting 1-0 win over the reigning Stanley Cup champions Colorado Avalanche at home back on Friday. Since going 0-2 to start the season, the Devils have gone 7-1-0, while outscoring their opponents by a huge margin of 32-15 along the way. Among the major reasons for the Devils’ surge is their incredible ability to keep the puck away from their opponents.

Their puck possession dominance is one of the best in the NHL so far this season. In fact, only the Carolina Hurricanes can say that they have a better 5-on-5 Corsi For rate than the Devils, who are second in the league with a 61.9 CF% (5×5) — on the three teams with at least a 60 CF%.

There should be an increased motivation for the Devils to keep being aggressive in hunting and collecting the puck on the ice because everyone knows how dangerous Connor McDavid and the Oilers can be when they have the puck. The Oilers are averaging 33.4 shots for per game, but they might have to expect to see that number take a huge hit, as the Devils are No. 1 overall with just 21.8 shots allowed per contest. As for goal production, the Devils are almost always flirting with a score, as evidenced by the fact that New Jersey is tied with the Los Angeles Kings with a 5-on-5 expected goal for rating of 27.1. In addition, New Jersey is tops with a 69.95 high-danger CF% (69.95%).

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers aren’t doing too shabby either themselves, as they are on a five-game undefeated run. The last time they were on the ice, the Oilers blasted the Nashville Predators last Tuesday at home, 7-4. Edmonton’s Holy Trinity of McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evander Kane did most of — if not all — of the work for the Oilers, Draisaitl finished with a goal and four assists, McDavid netted two goals to go with a pair of dimes, while all Kane did was find the back of the net, ending the night with a total of three goals. The Oilers are looking just as dominant of late as New Jersey but they could be showing up with a much better quality of play this Thursday in part because they don’t have to hit the road to play this upcoming contest. The Devils, on the other hand, will be suiting up for their third road game since their current win streak started.

The Oilers’ offense is going to be a huge problem for New Jersey, regardless of how the Devils are having success neutralizing opposing attacks of late. McDavid is an all-world talent with an otherworldly ability to create his own shots and for his teammates. But the same can also be said of Draisaitl, who is playing normally on the second line with Kane. He has been a big reason why Kane is having such a career revival in Edmonton. Over the last five Edmonton games, McDavid has netted a total of six goals to go with assists. His linemates, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugen-Hopkins are obviously benefiting the most from McDavid’s presence, as they have combined for eight goals and seven assists over the same span.

Meanwhile, Draisaitl, Kane, and Kailer Yamamoto have seven goals together and 16 helpers, also during the last five Oilers games. It’s hard to keep up against a team with two lines centered by players who generated 100 points each just last season, and that’s exactly what the Devils are going to get this Thursday. So far this season, the Oilers are third in the NHL with 4.1 goals for per game. Their power-play attack is also humming, with Edmonton scoring 33.3 percent of the time on the man-advantage.

Final Devils-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Oilers are always going to be the beating public’s favorite in matchups like this. Having Connor McDavid can do that. I’m tempted to pick the Devils here because of the items I’ve mentioned above, such as their dominance in puck possession, but the Oilers have what it takes to bend and break New Jersey down, especially since they will be playing at home for this one.

Final Devils-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (+142).