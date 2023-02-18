The new jersey devils will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Come to Pittsburgh with us as we share our NHL odds series, make a Devils-Penguins prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Devils are coming off a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the St. Louis Blues. Initially, it was a competitive game as it was 1-1 entering the second period. But things unraveled quickly in the second period, and the Blues fell behind 3-1. However, Erik Haula scored to cut the deficit to 3-2. But they allowed another goal in the third to seal the defeat. Ultimately, they failed to convert on their only powerplay chance. The Blues also allowed a powerplay goal on three penalty kills.

The Penguins are coming off a 5-4 defeat at the hands of the New York Islanders. The Pens were leading 4-3, entering the third period. However, things unraveled when they surrendered the game-tying goal to Brock Nelson and the game-winning goal to Zach Parise. The Penguins lost despite firing 44 shots on goal. Additionally, they won 57 percent of their faceoffs. The Penguins finished 0 for 1 on the powerplay and 1 for 2 on the penalty kill.

The Devils come into this game with a record of 35-14-5. Additionally, they are 20-4-3 on the road. The Devils are also 6-2-2 over their previous 10 games. Meanwhile, the Penguins come into this showdown with a record of 27-18-9. The Penguins are 15-6-4 at home. Also, they are 5-3-2 over their last 10 games.

The Devils have won both matchups this season against the Penguins. First, they defeated the Penguins 4-2 in Pittsburgh. They then edged them out 2-1 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Significantly, the Devils are 4-6 over their last 10 games against the Penguins. But they are also 6-4 over their previous 10 games in Pittsburgh.

Here are the Devils-Penguins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Devils-Penguins Odds

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+186) ML (-125)

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-235) ML (+104)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Devils vs. Penguins

TV: ESPN+, Sportsnet, and MSG

Stream: NHL

Time: 5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

The Devils have improved dramatically this season thanks to an improved offense. Consequently, it was a huge problem area for them over the years, and they finally fixed most of their offensive problems.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 35 goals and 32 assists, including six powerplay markers. Likewise, Jesper Bratt has 21 goals and 32 assists, including seven snipes on the powerplay. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton has 15 goals and 37 assists, including seven conversions on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Nico Hischier has 21 goals and 26 assists, with six powerplay goals. These four lead an offense that ranks eighth in goals, 16th in shooting percentage, and 19th on the powerplay.

Vitek Vanecek likely starts for the Devils. Significantly, he is 23-5-3 this season with a goals-against average of 2.31 and a save percentage of .916. Vanecek leads a team that ranks third in goals allowed and 13th on the penalty kill.

The Devils will cover the spread if they capitalize on early chances. Then, their defense must stop the Pittsburgh offense from heating up.

Why The Penguins Could Cover The Spread

The Penguins scored four goals against the Islanders but lost. Unfortunately, their high-scoring attack did not get the job done, and they collapsed in the final period to let the Islanders win.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin continue to play well as they get closer to retirement. Unfortunately, there is not much else on the Penguins besides Jake Guentzel. He has 23 goals and 26 assists, including five conversions on the powerplay. Crosby, Malkin, and Guentzel lead a Pittsburgh offense that ranks 18th in goals, 18th in shooting percentage, and 17th on the powerplay. Which offense will show up today?

The biggest talk around Pittsburgh is the potential return of goalie Tristan Jarry. Unfortunately, Jarry has missed much of the past few weeks due to an upper-body injury. Jarry has practiced with the team, but the Penguins have not cleared him officially as of press time. However, he is possibly going to be at the game against the Devils. If the Penguins get Jarry back, it will give them a significant advantage. Consequently, the defense has slipped with Jarry’s absence. The Penguins now rank 14th in goals allowed and 11th on the penalty kill.

The Penguins will cover the spread if they get superior goaltending. Likewise, they must get past the tough New Jersey attack.

Final Devils-Penguins Prediction & Pick

Even if Jarry returns, the Penguins are not playing well at all. Therefore, expect the Devils to continue their recent run of success and come away with the victory.

Final Devils-Penguins Prediction & Pick: New Jersey Devils ML (-125)