The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to take on the Florida Panthers in an Atlantic division matchup. This game continues our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Panthers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Toronto Maple Leafs sit in second place in the Atlantic division. They have no chance at catching the Boston Bruins for the first place spot, but they are in a tight race for second. Toronto is just three points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning. A win tonight would help push them further ahead as they look to secure home ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

The Florida Panthers are in fourth place in the Atlantic with 79 points. The Panthers are 11 points back from Tampa Bay, so they are looking to sneak into the playoffs as a wild card team. A win tonight, and a Penguins loss, will propel Florida into the second playoff spot. Just 11 games remain, so the Panthers need to start playing their best hockey if they want to make the playoffs for the fourth straight year (including 2020).

These team have met just once this season with the Maple Leafs winning in Toronto 5-4. The game Thursday night will be the second of four total game they play this season. With playoffs just around the corner, both teams are looking to get hot.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Panthers Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-235)

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+190)

Over: 7.5 (+136)

Under: 7.5 (-168)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs. Panthers

TV: Bally Sports Florida, SportsNet Canada

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Maple Leafs Could Cover The Spread

Toronto is having a solid year as they have the fourth least regulation losses in the NHL. At 42-19-9, they have the fifth most points in the NHL with 93. This is thanks to their top 10 offense that scores 3.40 goals per game. However, they also have great goaltending play, giving up just 2.73 goals per game. Matt Murray is expected to be in net for this game. He is having a good season giving up less than three goals per game and a save percentage over .900. He was given the start in the Maple Leafs’ win over the Panthers the last time they played.

Mitchell Marner is having a great season as he is top fifth in assists and sixth in points in the NHL. The Maple Leafs will need strong play from him if they want to win this game. In the month of March, Marner has a point in nine of ten games. This includes a goal in their last five wins.

Florida has the second most penalty minutes in the NHL. If the Panthers continue to commit these penalties, Toronto will have a good game. The Leafs are second in the league in power play percentage and top 10 in shooting percentage. Toronto creates good chances and takes smart shots on net. The Maple Leafs will score a lot if they keep this up.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

Florida is fifth in the NHL in scoring with 3.49 points per game. That is because they take the most shots in the league. If they see a lane, they will take the shot. The Panthers want to put as much pressure on the opposing goaltender as possible, and taking almost 37 shots a game does just that. Matthew Tkachuk is top 10 in shots per game, and he leads the Panthers in assists and points while being second in goals. He has scored a goal in the Panthers’ last five games.

Sergei Bobrovsky is the Panthers’ best goalie and he is expected to start this game. In eight games started in March, Bobrovsky has 6 wins. On the year, he has given up less than 3 goals per game and has a save percentage of .904. Florida will need another strong game out of him if they want to leap into that last wild-card spot.

Final Maple Leafs-Panthers Prediction & Pick

This will be a very good game. Both teams play strong offense and can lock it down on defense when they need to. The Panthers have played really well in their last 10 games, and on the season they are a good home team. 16 of the Leafs’ 28 losses have come on the road as well. The Maple Leafs keep this one close, though.

Final Maple Leafs-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs +1.5 (-235), Over 7.5 (+136)