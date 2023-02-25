The Calgary Flames will face the Colorado Avalanche. We’re in the Rocky Mountains sharing our NHL odds series, making a Flames-Avalanche prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Flames fell 4-3 in overtime to the Vegas Golden Knights, blowing a 2-goal lead. Initially, it looked like Calgary was on their way to victory as they held a 2-goal lead in the third. But they collapsed down the stretch and then allowed the game-winning goal immediately in the extra period. Significantly, Mikael Backlund finished with a goal and an assist. The Flames went 1 for 4 on the powerplay and 1 for 2 on the penalty kill. Also, they blocked 19 shots.

The Avalanche steamrolled the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 in Canada. Ultimately, they scored 19 seconds into the game when Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal. The Avs allowed a goal soon after. Then, Mikko Rantanen put the Avalanche back on top with a goal a few minutes later. Next, JT Compher and Bowen Byram added goals to give Colorado a 4-1 cushion after the first period. The Avalanche won 53 percent of their faceoffs. Consequently, they went 0 for 3 on the powerplay. But goalie Alexandar Georgiev played well with 26 saves.

The Flames are in desperation mode as they come into this game with a record of 27-20-12, trailing the Avs by three points for the final playoff spot. Also, the Flames are 12-9-10 on the road. The Oilers are 4-3-3 over the past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Avalanche are 32-19-5 and clinging to the last playoff spot in the west. The Avs are 14-9-4 at Ball Arena. Likewise, they are 6-2-2 over their last 10 games.

The Flames and Avalanche have split the season series this season. Initially, the Flames won the first match 5-3, but the Avs took the next showdown 4-1. It will be the first time the teams meet in Colorado this season.

Here are the Flames-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Flames-Avalanche Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-250)

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+198(

Over: 6 (-118)

Under: 6 (-104)

How To Watch Flames vs. Avalanche

TV: ESPN+, ALT, CBC and Sportsnet

Stream: NHL

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Flames Could Cover The Spread

The Flames by all accounts, lost the blockbuster trade they made in the summer. Unfortunately, Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar have not performed at the level where they thrived in Florida. But there are other guys thriving.

Tyler Toffoli leads the team with 24 goals and 27 assists, including eight snipes on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Elias Lindholm has 17 goals and 34 assists, with eight conversions on the powerplay. Nazem Kadri has been a good addition to the team, with 21 goals and 22 assists, including nine powerplay conversions. Meanwhile, Backlund has 14 goals and 27 assists, with three powerplay conversions. Huberdeau has not had a good season, with just 11 goals and 28 assists, including only three powerplay goals. These guys lead a pack that ranks 13th in goals, 30th in shooting percentage and 21st on the powerplay.

The goaltending tandem of Jacob Markstrom and Daniel Vladar has been mediocre this season. Therefore, they stand behind a defense that ranks 17th in goals allowed and 13th on the penalty kill.

The Flames will cover the spread if they can score early. Then, they must avoid mistakes and turnovers while preventing MacKinnon and Rantanen from scoring.

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

The Avs are fighting for their lives. Therefore, every game counts. But they must keep their foot on the gas pedal as they try to get healthy. MacKinnon and Rantanen are the only healthy stars left. Unfortunately, Cale Makar has been suffering from a concussion. The Avalanche have also not had the services of Gabriel Landeskog since the preseason. However, they must fight on without them. The offense needs a boost, as they rank 24th in goals, 26th in shooting percentage, and eighth on the powerplay.

The Avalanche recently recalled goalie Jonas Johansson, and he will likely start the game today. Thus, he will play behind a defense that ranks fifth in goals allowed but is 19th on the penalty kill. Can the Avalanche play well enough in front of him?

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can slow down the Calgary offense. Then, they must gain some chances and also capitalize on their powerplay.

Final Flames-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

It is difficult to pick a winner because the Avs will be playing on the sceond of a back-to-back. Therefore, I am going with the over. Expect plenty of goals as the two offenses break free and find the back of the net seven times.

Final Flames-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Over: 6 (-118)