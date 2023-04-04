The two most recently eliminated teams from playoff contention face off in a west versus east-clash as the Philadelphia Flyers visit the St. Louis Blues. We continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Blues prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Flyers have lost three straight games on their way to playoff elimination. This will be their third straight season without a postseason appearance, their longest drought since 1990-1994. The team is struggling to find consistency, letting in plenty of goals while struggling to score. The Blues also come in on a losing streak, losers of two straight. They had made the playoffs four straight years but will miss for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.

Here are the Flyers-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Flyers-Blues Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-220)

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (+180)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Flyers vs. Blues

TV: BSMWX/NBCSP/ESPN+

Stream: NHLPP/ESPN+

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Flyers Could Cover The Spread

Corey Hart is still listed as day-to-day and his absence has been a major part of this short losing streak. The combination of Sandstrom and Ersson has not been good in goal, with a .858 save percentage in the last three games. Not only are the Flyers struggling to limit shots, but the goalies are not stopping them, as they have given up 15 goals in the last three games. It may be a return to Felix Sandstrom tonight in the net, but his last outing saw a terrible .793 save percentage as six pucks entered the net. If Corey Hart can get back from injury tonight, they have a better chance. On the season, he has 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

The Flyers’ woes are more than just in the net. They have struggled on the penalty kill all year long. They are 25th in the NHL on the penalty kill, at a 75.1% rate. The last three games have seen more of the same, as they have given up two power-play goals in ten chances. While that is better than their season-long average, they had killed 13 of 14 in the four-game win streak before that.

Scoring is also an issue for the Flyers recently. To start, they managed to get just 11 shots on the net against the Ottawa Senators. Somehow they still got four goals, as they scored one off a turnover and two on the power play. They cannot rely on fluke turnovers and the power play to win though. In the two games since, they have scored all five of their goals even strength, but 2.5 goals per game do not win often in the NHL. A bright spot has been Travis Konecny who has scored in each of his last two games since coming back from injury. If he can get some help, and some good goaltending, the Flyers have a chance.

Why The Blues Could Cover The Spread

The Blues took the best team in the NHL to a shootout and won four of the six games before that. During that period, they were scoring very well. In the last seven games they are averaging 4.43 goals per game, and when they have gotten solid goaltending, come away with the win. the offense is being led by Jordan Kyrou. In his last seven games, he has five goals and has been getting plenty of shots on the net. Jakub Vrana has also been contributing, with four goals and two assists in his last seven games. During that time he is averaging over three shots on goal per game as well, and consistently creating chances for the offense.

In goal, tonight is expected to be Jordan Bennington, who has found himself mired in a slump. He has not had a save percentage over .909 since March 9th, and five games since then have seen save percentages under .880. Even with that, he has won three of his last four starts, with the only loss being to Boston in the shootout on April 2nd.

The biggest area of concern tonight for the Blues should be non-five-on-five situations. they have allowed a power-play goal in each of their last six, including four in the 7-6 loss to the Kings. At the same time, they have only scored three times on the power play, with two of those coming in the loss to the Kings. If they can kill penalties tonight and keep their same level of play, they should come away with a win.

Final Flyers-Blues Prediction & Pick

While both teams are coming in off losses, it is the Blues that have been playing better. They lost a very tight game to the Bruins, in which they were let down by the penalty kill. They played them tight and almost won that one. The game against Nashville aside, their recent losses have been close games, and if they kill one more penalty, they win. Still, this one should be tight, and most likely a one-goal affair.

Final Flyers-Blues Prediction & Pick: Flyers -1.5 (-220) and Over 6.5 (-110)