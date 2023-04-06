The Philadelphia Flyers will travel to the Lone Star State to take on the contending Dallas Stars. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Flyers-Stars prediction and pick will be revealed.

Currently, in the midst of a four-game losing streak, the postseason-eliminated Flyers are more worried about their next tee time compared to wins and losses down the stretch. All jokes aside, Philly would surely love to finish off the regular season with some victories to establish some pride for next season.

As for the Stars, it is hard to argue that they aren’t smack dab in the middle of a contending push in pursuit of their first Stanley Cup Championship since 1999. Finding themselves dead-even at a three-way tie on top of the Central Division, the Stars are fresh off of a convincing and satisfying 5-1 victory over the Nashville Predators. With a 42-21-14 record mark, the Stars are definitely in control of their destiny.

Here are the Flyers-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Flyers-Stars Odds

Philadelphia Stars: +1.5 (-122)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+102)

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How To Watch Flyers vs. Stars

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:30 ET/5:30 PT

Why The Flyers Could Cover The Spread

Although the Flyers are far from the worst team in the NHL, Philadelphia certainly has lacked the firepower to contend night in and night out with the rest of the league. However, above all else, the Flyers’ one-calling card has been their magnificent play in regard to covering the spread. In fact, the Flyers have looked like an entirely different team when it comes to covering the spread, as they have maintained a dazzling 47-29 record ATS so far this season.

In order to pull off another cover and make Philly bettors some money, the Flyers cannot afford to get lazy, especially in the early going of this contest. Throughout the course of their four-game losing streak, Philadelphia has been way too complacent on the defensive side of the ice which has also prevented them from racking up scoring opportunities en route to victories. With 19 goals surrendered in their last four games, it has been difficult for the Flyers to generate enough offense to hang tough with the opposition.

Not only will they need to capitalize on their offensive looks, but receiving better play from their goalie in between the posts is a must. Alas, be on the lookout for Carter Hart to return to net after sitting out the last several games with a lower-body injury. This should be a welcomed sight for the Flyers, as Hart’s sheer talent should help Philadelphia keep some Dallas goals off of the scoreboard throughout the night.

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

On paper, the Stars appear to be heavy favorites, but it is important to keep in mind that Dallas is going up against a team that can get nasty in terms of covering the spread. Fortunately, the Flyers have happened to lose nine-consecutive road games and are reeling at the perfect time for the Stars to strike.

First things first, it is extremely important for the Stars to once again force penalties and record an abundant amount of shots on goal. In other words, putting the pressure on Philadelphia’s goaltending and being relentless in their zone will certainly take the will and fight out of a Flyers team that isn’t playing for anything in particular. With that being said, bettors who are brave enough to place wagers on this game should definitely keep their eyes peeled for Dallas’ efficiency when on the extra-man attack.

More specifically, a big reason why the Stars have been able to score 30 goals over their 5-2-1 stretch has been because of the fabulous play from forward Jason Robertson. Believe it or not, but Robertson is embarking on one of the greatest statistical seasons in recent franchise memory as he has accumulated a career-high 101 points so far this year. Simply put, there are few names if any on the Flyers roster that can account for this skilled skater each time down the ice, as Robertson is extremely tough to slow down especially when he gets going.

Final Flyers-Stars Prediction & Pick

At first glance, the Flyers can’t buy a win lately while the Stars seem to be clicking on all cylinders at the most perfect of times. Don’t expect this to change in this inter-conference matchup, as it will end up being Dallas that feeds off of their home crown en route to a dominating multiple-goal triumph to cover the spread.

Final Flyers-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (+102)