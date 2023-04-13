Major postseason implications are on the line in this one as the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Seattle Kraken in the Emerald City! Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Golden Knights-Kraken prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.

Simply put, it was Vegas that thoroughly outplayed Seattle on Tuesday, as the triumphant victory was the Golden Knights’ was their seventh win in eleven games as they look to be trending upwards as the postseason slate starts up next week.

After seeing their five-game winning streak stall in a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Vegas, Seattle will get another opportunity to topple the Pacific Division leaders on this Thursday. In a tight race to capture a higher seed in the playoffs, the Kraken certainly could use a big-time win in the regular season finale!

Here are the Golden Knights-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Kraken Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+202)

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-250)

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Kraken

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: ET/PT

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

With an impressive 45-36 record ATS thus far this season, the Golden Knights could emphatically put am exclamation point on what has been a phenomenal bounce-back year-long campaign after missing out on the postseason festivities in 2021-2022. Unfortunately, it will end up being Vegas’ overall depth that ends up getting testes later tonight as the Golden Knights are planning to be without top players such as Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore, and Zach Whitecloud.

Although Vegas will have to dig deep in this one, the Golden Knights have done a tremendous job in generating an even strength attack that can score with the best of them. Yes, forcing the Kraken into some penalty minutes and chalking up some scores that way would also be a recipe for success, but Vegas’ short-handed success will ultimately be gauged by whether or not they can pressure Seattle enough at even-strength.

Since Vegas won’t be full equipped in this one, it will end up being that much more important for goalie Laurent Brossoit to stand on his head again. In the first edition between these two teams this week, it was Brossoit that saved 20 of 21 Seattle shots en route to a stellar performance in-between the posts. On paper, the former Winnipeg goaltender has only started nine games for Vegas, but he has accumulated a near-perfect 6-0-3 record and will continue to get the starting nod as long as the Golden Knights continue to win games. Without a doubt, Brossoit could end up being the sole reason why Vegas disposes of Seattle.

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

Having already clinched their ticket to the big dance starting next week, there Kraken now have an opportunity to make even more noise in the hectic western conference playoff race as there is still a shot that Seattle could finish as high as the fifth seed which would put them at a tie with the Wild and Kings as our chaos would ensue.

Believe it or not, but Seattle also has secured one of the more impressive records against the spread at 48-33 which has been a huge component in why the Kraken have won 19 more games in comparison to their first-ever season a year ago. In addition to being one of the most improved teams in the league, the Kraken have made a name for themselves in regards to attacking the enemy in all kinds of different ways. In fact, Seattle possesses an extremely deep roster that boasts six-plus 20-goal scorers on it which bodes well in tonight’s matchup versus a shorthanded Vegas crew.

Last and certainly not least, but Seattle’s improved penalty kill may end up playing a pivotal role in this game. Despite being rather lousy in this department for a majority of the season, the Kraken have killed penalties off far more frequently over the past couple months to fully transform themselves into a lethal defensive-mined squad. Even if Seattle finds itself in trouble more often than not with some trips to the penalty box, they can take pride in their ability to shut down extra-man advantages to perfection.

Final Golden Knights-Kraken Prediction & Pick

In this rematch of two playoff bound squads, side with the Kraken to exact its revenge from a couple nights ago as they should be expected to take advantage of a shorthanded Golden Knights bunch and at least find a way to cover the spread.

Final Golden Knights-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Kraken +1.5 (-250)