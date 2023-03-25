Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Vegas Golden Knights will battle the Edmonton Oilers in Alberta. We’re in Canada sharing our NHL odds series, making a Golden Knights-Oilers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Golden Knights defeated the Flames 3-2. Significantly, the Knights never trailed and held off the Flames in the end. Michael Amadio and Jonathan Marchessault scored first-period goals to go ahead early. Ultimately, Logan Thompson made 37 saves. The Golden Knights won 59 percent of their faceoffs. Also, they scored all their goals on even-strength situations. The Knights whiffed on their one powerplay chance and allowed a goal on a penalty kill. However, they also blocked 32 shots to preserve the win.

The Oilers defeated the Coyotes 4-3 in overtime. Initially, things looked bad for the Oilers as they trailed 3-2 in the third. But Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it up off passes from Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse. Then, it went into overtime. Connor McDavid continued his spectacular season when he plucked a loose puck and flung it past the Coyote goalie on the top shelf to give the Oilers the win with his league-leading 60th goal. Furthermore, the Oilers gave themselves repeated chances by winning 60 percent of the faceoffs. The Oilers also went 2 for 4 on the powerplay but killed 1 of 2 penalty kills. Likewise, the Oilers also blocked only eight shots.

The Golden Knights are 45-21-6 and are in first place in the Pacific Division. Likewise, they are getting hot at the right time, as they are 8-2 over 10 games. The Golden Knights are 23-7-5 on the road. Meanwhile, the Oilers come into the game with a record of 41-23-8 and are in third place in the Pacific Division. The Oilers are 8-2 over 10 games. Additionally, they are 20-12-5 at home.

The Oilers are attempting to sweep the season series. Significantly, they have won both games 4-3. The Knights are 4-5-1 over 10 games against the Oilers.

Here are the Golden Knights-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Oilers Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-146)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 6.5 (-140)

Under: 6.5 (+114)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers

TV: ESPN+, TVAS, Sportsnet, CBC

Stream: NHL

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights are thriving despite not playing as well as they have in past seasons. Regardless, they somehow maintain consistency. Curtis Stephenson has 13 goals and 42 assists. Likewise, Jack Eichel has 26 goals and 29 assists. Reilly Smith has 24 goals and 27 assists. Additionally, Marchessault has 23 goals and 27 assists. These players lead an offense that is 13th in goals, 13th in shooting percentage, and 16th on the powerplay.

Goalies Logan Thompson and Adin Hill run the show in Sin City. Significantly, Thompson is 21-13-3 with a goals-against average of 2.65 and a save percentage of .915. Hill is 16-7-1 with a goals-against average of 2.45 and a save percentage of .915. Additionally, there is a new wildcard in town. Jonathan Quick is 5-1 with a goals-against average of 2.93 and a save percentage of .908 in seven games since joining the Knights. Ultimately, these goalies play behind a defense that is 10th on goals allowed and 17th on the penalty kill.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can stop McDavid. Then, they must convert on their chances. The Knights must score at least four goals to have a chance, as three has not gotten the job done.

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

You know the story. Now, you get to see it continue to unfold. McDavid is on a historic pace, and continues to score at every turn. Consequently, every team has felt his fury. McDavid has 60 goals and 78 assists, including 21 powerplay goals. Then, there is Draisaitl. He has 44 goals and 60 assists, including 27 powerplay markers. Likewise, Nugent-Hopkins is a force, with 33 goals and 55 assists, including 13 powerplay conversions. Zach Hyman is the fourth option, with 30 goals and 45 assists. These skaters lead the best offense in the NHL. Amazingly, they are the best in goals, shooting percentage, and powerplay.

But defense and goaltending continue to struggle. Sadly, Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell have not performed well. Skinner is 23-14-4 with a goals-against average of 2.90 and a save percentage of .910, while Campbell is 18-9-4 with a goals-against average of 3.57 and a save percentage of .887. Moreover, they are 22nd in goals allowed and 25th on the penalty kill.

The Oilers will cover the spread if the offense continues to hum. Also, they must avoid penalties.

Final Golden Knights-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Oilers own the Knights recently. Likewise, they are pushing to keep their spot and this could be a preview of the second round of the playoffs. But the teams have played 4-3 games. Therefore, expect a similar result.

Final Golden Knights-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-146)