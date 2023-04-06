The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Music City to take on the nashville predators. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we give a Hurricanes-Predators prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch the game.

The Carolina Hurricanes sit first in the Metropolitan division with 109 points. They are only ahead by three points, so they still have some games to win if they want to clinch that top seed in their division. The Hurricanes are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games and have won their last three games. They took on the Ottawa Senators in their last game, winning in overtime 3-2. Martin Necas netted the game winner while Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Brady Skjei also scored in the game.

The Predators are still in the playoff race, but they are hanging on by a thread. They have 86 points and trail by three points for the second wild card spot. They are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games and are coming off a win Tuesday night. They hosted the Las Vegas Golden Knights and pulled out the overtime win. Tommy Novak scored two first period goals while Cody Glass netted the game winner in Overtime.

These two teams have met once this season. The Predators put up five goals en route to a 5-3 win.

Here are the Hurricanes-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Predators Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+125)

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-150)

Over: 5.5 (-105)

Under: 5.5 (-114)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Predators

TV: Bally Sports South

Stream: ESPN+, HULU

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes have been the second best goaltending team in the NHL this season. They give up only 2.52 goals per game and have allowed the least amount of shots. The Hurricanes are very good at limiting the shots opposing teams take against them. When other teams do take shots on net, the Hurricanes’ goaltenders make the save over 90 percent of the time. Frederik Andersen is expected to start in net for Carolina, and he is top 10 in goals allowed per game. He will be the Hurricanes best bet to win this game and keep the Predators from scoring.

Why The Predators Could Cover The Spread

The Predators are in luck because the Hurricanes have not scored many goals lately. They average 2.7 goals per game in their last 10 games. Nashville is allowing just over 3 goals per game in their last 10. If the Predators can keep the Hurricanes from scoring, they will keep this game close. Nashville has a record of 35-11-7 when allowing three goals or less this season. The Hurricanes do not score a lot, so holding them to three goals is not unrealistic.

Juuse Saros is starting in net for the Predators. He is their best goaltender as he has played in 60 games. He is top 10 in record and save percentage while allowing only 2.76 goals per game. Saros gives Nashville a great opportunity to win this game.

Final Hurricanes-Predators Prediction & Pick

This game should be a low scoring one. Do not expect another 5-3 game. The Predators are playing with their season on the line the next couple of games, and they are at home in this one. Expect Nashville to come ready to play and keep this one close. They may not win the game, but they can definitely cover the spread.

Final Hurricanes-Predators Prediction & Pick: Predators +1.5 (-150), Under 5.5 (-114)