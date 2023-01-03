By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

With their current eleven-game winning streak on the line, the Carolina Hurricanes head to the Big Apple to take on the New York Rangers in the first week of 2023. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Hurricanes-Rangers prediction and pick will be revealed.

Sitting on top of the throne of the Metropolitan Division, the Hurricanes enter play as the hottest team in all of hockey. Not only has Carolina compiled a record of 25-5-6, but they have also shown that they have what it takes to win on the road with a 13-3 mark and have shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. As it stands, they boast the second-most points in Eastern Conference with 56 overall.

When it comes to a feisty New York Rangers squad, they are fresh off of an impressive 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers in which they were able to put an end to a two-game losing streak of their own. Now, the Rangers possess a 20-12-6 record in which they hold 46 total points out East which is good enough for fourth place in their division.

Here are the Hurricanes-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Rangers Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+210)

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-265)

Over: 5.5 (-108)

Under: 5.5 (-112)

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

For starters, the Hurricanes have embarked on one of the longest winning streaks that the NHL has seen this season and they are currently playing like a squad that could have some serious Stanley Cup aspirations. In fact, Carolina is only two games away from matching the league’s most lengthy winning streak when the New Jersey Devils could not be stopped.

Last season, the Hurricanes went down in devastating fashion during the postseason, and would love nothing more than to right their wrongs from a year ago. On paper, Carolina is supplemented by a slew of incredible talent both offensively and defensively. If the ‘Canes are going to garner a covering of the spread, look no further than Antti Raanta to bounce back in a big way after he struggled the last time out when he surrendered four goals on 28 shots in the Canes’ shootout victory over the Devils. Nevertheless, Raanta has shown glimpses of the talent that he brings in net and is more than capable of shutting down a Rangers offense that is a middle-of-the-pack unit.

Not to mention, but it will end up being extremely important if center Martin Necas can continue giving his team phenomenal play as of late. In fact, Necas has recorded a point in five straight games and also leads the club in that statistic through 37 games overall. The Hurricanes are known to also be a premier group when it comes to killing off penalties, as their 82% penalty-kill percentage is among the top of teams around the league. If Carolina can limit their mistakes and also prevent the puck from bouncing in their own net when shorthanded, then they will have a great shot to cover.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

On the other side of things, the Rangers haven’t necessarily played extremely consistently but are the type of team that can overcome all odds if their opposition overlooks them even slightly. Alas, New York was able to take care of business after it was center Mika Zibanejad that was able to sneak a pair of goals past the Panthers en route to a vital victory. At the moment, Zibinejad is a force to be reckoned with and is arguably one of the top skaters on either line that New York will attack Carolina with later this evening.

While Zibinejad’s strong play could end up being a reason that the Rangers cover yet again tonight, it has been an aggressive brand of offense that has supplied New York with more confidence. Even though this hasn’t necessarily been a direct correlation in the wins department, peppering the Hurricanes with shots on goal could prove to go a long way. In a 2-1 shootout loss to the Lightning, the Rangers matched a season-high 46 shots on goal and then followed that up with another stellar outing on offense in the victory over the Panthers. At first glance, New York doesn’t boast eye-popping numbers from a statistical standpoint, but a reported effort like the one they have been giving with the puck in their possession could end up being a huge difference-maker.

Last and certainly not least, capitalizing on the power play will prove to be crucial. With Carolina’s ability to halt most shorthanded opportunities that they are dealt, can the Rangers have a repeat of when they scored twice with the extra-man advantage on New Year’s Day? Alas, taking advantage of whatever mistakes the ‘Canes make will be a must.

Final Hurricanes-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes are in the midst of an eleven-game winning streak but have gone an underwhelming 16-21 ATS this season. With that being said, put your faith in the Rangers to at least cover and maybe bring an end to Carolina’s red-hot ways.

Final Hurricanes-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-265)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Rangers

TV: MSG

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT