The New York Islanders will make a quick turnaround to play the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden. We are in Beantown sharing our NHL odds series, making an Islanders-Bruins prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Islanders are coming off a 5-4 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at the UBS Arena in Long Island. Initially, it looked like they were headed for a loss when Brock Nelson tied the game halfway through the third period. Zach Parise finished it off with the eventual game-winning goal. Subseqently, Nelson finished with two goals and an assist while Anders Lee also had two goals and an assist. The Islanders went 1 for 2 on the powerplay. Also, they blocked 17 shots.

The Bruins devoured the Nashville Predators 5-0 in Music City. Significantly, Jeremy Swayman stopped all 28 shots he faced. Patrice Bergeron had a goal and an assist. Meanwhile, Nick Foligno added two assists. The Bruins thrived thanks to a monster second period that helped them pull away. Additionally, they won 62 percent of their faceoffs. The Bruins finished 1 for 4 on the powerplay.

The Islanders enter this showdown with a record of 28-23-7. Also, the Islanders are 11-13-4 on the road. The Islanders are 5-3-2 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Bruins come into the battle with a record of 41-8-5. The Bruins are an incredible 22-2-3 at the TD Garden. Also, they are 6-3-1 over their last 10 games.

The Bruins have won both matchups this season, taking the first game 4-3 at the TD Garden and then 4-1 in Long Island. However, they are 4-6 over their previous 10 games against the Islanders. But the Bruins are 6-2-2 over their last 10 games at the TD Garden against the Islanders.

Here are the Islanders-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Islanders-Bruins Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-115)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Islanders vs. Bruins

TV: ESPN+, NESN, MSGS

Stream: NHL

Time: 5 PM ET/2 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Islanders Could Cover The Spread

The Islanders struggle to score on most days, yet they scored plenty yesterday. Now, they will see if they can replicate the feat today against the toughest team in the NHL. Nelson leads the Islanders with 22 goals and 30 assists, including four powerplay snipes. Likewise, Mathew Barzal has 14 goals and 35 assists. But there are not any other true playmakers that serve as a significant threat. Unfortunately, it has caused the Islanders to tank 22nd in goals, 23rd in shooting percentage, and 27th on the powerplay.

The Islanders started Ilya Sorokin last night, so they likely will turn to Semyon Varlamov for tonight’s game. Ultimately, Varlamov is 10-6-2 with a goals-against average of 2.64 with a save percentage of .917. He backstops a defense that is 10th in goals allowed and fifth on the penalty kill.

The Islanders will cover the spread if they somehow get pucks past the impenetrable defense. Likewise, they must avoid mistakes that plagued them against the Penguins.

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins are the best team in the NHL. Ultimately, they have thrived by scoring plenty of goals and stopping everything that gets near them. It has helped skyrocket them to the top of the standings.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 39 goals and 35 assists, including 14 powerplay goals. Significantly, he is having a career season and could shatter the 100-point mark, which would break his career-high of 95 points, which he set back in 2020. Brad Marchand has 16 goals and 30 assists, with eight powerplay conversions. Likewise, David Krejci has 12 goals and 31 assists, including three powerplay markers. Patrice Bergeron has added 18 goals and 20 assists, with six snipes on the powerplay. Subsequently, these skaters lead a squad that ranks third in goals, fourth in shooting percentage, and seventh on the powerplay.

Linus Ullmark likely starts for the Bruins. Significantly, he is 27-4-1 with a goals-against average of 1.90 and a save percentage of .937. Ullmark plays behind a defense that is the best in the NHL in goals allowed and on the penalty kill. Therefore, he has great support in front of him.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can strike early and apply the pressure to New York. Moreover, they must force the Islanders to scramble and play catch-up.

Final Islanders-Bruins Prediction & Pick

This could be a potential playoff preview as the Islanders are battling for a playoff spot and the Bruins are the top team in the Eastern Conference. However, the Bruins are a superior team in every way and will continue to dominate. Expect the Bruins to roll in this one against a tired team.

Final Islanders-Bruins Prediction & Pick: