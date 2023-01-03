By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

The New York Islanders will be traveling far west to the largest city in British Columbia as they face off with the Vancouver Canucks in what should be a treat for hockey fans and bettors alike. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Islanders-Canucks prediction and pick will be made.

Entering Tuesday night, the Islanders are coming off of a 4-1 defeat the Seattle Kraken while on their west-coast road trip and will look to rebound in a big way after the recent defeat snapped a three-game winning streak. Now, New York boasts a 21-15-2 record and sit right in the thick of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for a Vancouver Canucks squad that has found it difficult to win at a consistent rate. In fact, the Canucks wrapped up 2022 by losing back-to-back games to the Jets and Flames including the latter on New Years Eve. Even though Vancouver has won three of their previous five games, they need to stop the bleeding of their current losing streak before it gets too out of hand.

Here are the Islanders-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Islanders-Canucks Odds

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+210)

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-265)

Over: 6 (-122)

Under: 6 +100)

Why The Islanders Could Cover The Spread

On paper, the Islanders do hold a majority of statistical and positional advantages when comparing them to where the Canucks currently stand, but the unpredictability of hockey could see the covering of the spread slip right through the fingers of New York if they are not careful.

To avoid this from happening, getting outshot for the second consecutive game won’t prove to be a formula for success. In fact, the Islanders were outshot by the Kraken en route to the defeat 15-6 in the second period and could never really recover from that moment on. Coming into this one, New York needs to possess the puck a whole lot more often and be cleaner in their breakouts. In addition, creating scoring opportunities for Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal to leave their mark on the game will be vital. At the moment, Barzal leads the club in total assists and has a tendency to find open skaters at a high rate.

When taking a glimpse at the Islanders’ success against the spread this season, they have accumulated an impressive 22-16 record ATS and have also been more dependable than the Canucks in that department this season.

Why The Canucks Could Cover The Spread

Despite being heavy underdogs ahead of tonight’s action, there are still a multitude of reasons why Vancouver can cover and maybe even pull out the gritty win in front of their home fans at Rogers Arena.

Dealing with a postseason spot is well down the road, but the Canucks are starting to run out of time at snapping their mini-playoff drought as we near the halfway point of the season. In order to undergo an impeccable stretch of winning, the Canucks would benefit greatly by playing stellar hockey starting as soon as tonight.

Managing just five wins all of January, Vancouver’s best option to turn to offensively will hands down be the dynamic center in Bo Horvat, who also happens to lead the team with his 26 goals on the year. As a whole, the Canucks have surprisingly been a squad that has generated an exuberant amount of offense as they average 3.39 goals per game. With that being said, staying on the attack and keeping the Islanders guessing could help Vancouver get out to an early lead which they so desperately need.

However, it has been the other end of the ice where the Canucks have struggled mightily. In fact, Vancouver is allowing the third-most goals in all of the NHL and have failed time and time again to keep teams at bay. Most likely, the outcome of this one will come down to the goalie Collin Dellia. Dellia has struggled with consistency, but he possesses the proper amount of talent and skill to take care of business against a lesser Islanders offensive attack.

Final Islanders-Canucks Prediction & Pick

At first glance, the Islanders should cover the spread in convincing fashion, but don’t sleep on the Canucks ability to score when they are clicking on all cylinders.

Final Islanders-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks +1.5 (-260)

How To Watch

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT