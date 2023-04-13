The Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche in a Western Conference matchup. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Avalanche prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Jets will be playing their last game of the season Thursday night. They already know their playoff, but not their opponent. The Jets will either face the Edmonton Oilers or the Las Vegas Knights in the first round of the playoffs. Winnipeg has won seven of their last 10 games, including their last three. They were on the road in Minnesota Tuesday night and beat the wild 3-1. Connor Hellebuyck had 33 saves in the win.

The Avalanche are still fighting for the top spot in the Central division. They have 105 points on the season and trail the Dallas Stars by a single point. If the stars lose, the Avalance will need a win to secure the top spot. Dallas holds the tiebreaker over colorado, so the Avalanche are in a must win if the want the first seed in the Central. The good news is the Avalanche have two games remaining on their schedule. Colorado has been playing very well in their last 10 games, earning 17 points in that span. Last time out, they lost in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers 2-1. Ben Meyers scored the lone goal for Colorado while Alexandar Georgiev recorded 38 saves in the loss.

These two teams have met three times this season. Winnipeg has won twice, but Colorado won the latest game.

Here are the Jets-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Jets-Avalanche Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-154)

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How To Watch Jets vs. Avalanche

TV: TSN Canada, Altitude

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Winnipeg needs to find a way to keep up offensively with Colorado. The Jets do not take a lot of shots per game, but they need to find a way to put puck on net in this one. Edmonton has outscored opponents 11-3 on their three game win streak, so they have been doing a decent job. They have three six-goal games in their last 10 as well. If the Jets can find a way to repeat that and stay hot, they will keep this game close.

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

The Jets are bottom 10 in the NHL in scoring. Alexandar Georgiev is expected to start in net for the Avalanche in this one. He is the best goaltender on Colorado. With Georgiev in goal, the Avalanche have a great chance at jumping into the top spot in the Central division. He is second in the NHL in wins, 12th in goals allowed per game, tied for 6th in save percentage and tied for second in shutouts. He has given up more than three goals in just three of his last 18 games. When allowing less than four goals this season, the Avalanche are 45-5-5. With the Jets weak offense, Colorado has an opportunity to win this game on home ice.

Final Jets-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game, but the Avalanche are playing for something in this one. Winnipeg has nothing to worry about as they are set in stone in their playoff position. Colorado wants that top spot in the division and do what they can to earn it.

Final Jets-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+128), Over 6.5 (+108)