The Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks will clash one final time out on the ice on this Thursday evening with the 2022-2023 regular season coming to a close! Join us for our NHL odds series where our Kings-Ducks prediction and pick will be revealed.

At the moment, the Kings are well on their way for a chance at fighting to hoist the Stanley Cup by the conclusion of the postseason slate. In fact, Los Angeles is a win away from clinching the fifth-place spot out west and will certainly be tough outs come playoff time. Fresh off of a 3-0 shutout over the Canucks that snapped a three-game losing streak, LA should come out full guns a blazing for tonight’s duel with Anaheim!

Meanwhile, the Ducks cannot say they have been as fortunate, as Anaheim currently possesses the lowest-point total in the entire conference and are more than ready to turn the page on what has been a dark and gloomy regular season of play. Nevertheless, the Ducks should be expected to leave it all on the ice in their regular season finale in an attempt to instill some confidence heading into next year.

Here are the Kings-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Kings-Ducks Odds

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+100)

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How To Watch Kings vs. Ducks

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

For starters, the Kings are arguably the heavy favorites ahead of this one, but they will still need to take care of business in order for a massive letdown to occur. On the season, the Kings have defeated the Ducks twice already both coming in three-goal deficits.

In order for the Kings to cover, a dynamic scoring effort will need to take place. Fortunately for Los Angeles fans and bettors, the Kings are averaging 3.32 goals per game and remain as one of the highest-scoring teams that the NHL has to offer. In their last matchup with Anaheim back on Feb.17th, it was LA that completely overwhelmed the Ducks to the tune of 41 shots on goal and also managed to go an extremely efficient 3-4 on their power-play opportunities. On paper, the Kings do happen to have a more swift squad compared to the Ducks, and if Los Angeles continues to put the pressure on Anaheim, then it could spell game over for the home team.

Above all else, the most important aspect for the Kings to grab an advantage in will be in the goaltending department. Since acquiring former Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo, it was the 28-year-old that recorded his first-ever shutout in the black, white, and silver by stopping all 20 shots in the win versus Vancouver. Without a doubt, Korpisalo may be the biggest difference-maker in this one, as another dominant outing by him could be the icing on the cake in regards to the Kings covering the spread.

Why The Ducks Could Cover The Spread

Despite many hockey bettors and analysts not giving the Ducks a fair shot in this one, crazier things have happened! Of course, it has been absolutely dreadful inside Anaheim’s clubhouse, as the Ducks have now lost an unimaginable 12 games in a row including a pair of disheartening overtime losses. With only one game remaining on the season, the Ducks will be hungrier than ever to end it on a high not with a much-needed victory.

The biggest concern that Ducks bettors should have entering this contest is the fact that they have often surrendered far too many goals over the course of their losing ways. Not only is Anaheim allowing 4.07 goals per game on the season, but they have only gave up less than three goals one time throughout the course of their long and grueling losing streak. Of course, this is not going to fly against a Kings’ offensive attack that can put up goals in a hurry, so the Ducks HAVE to make a valiant effort in net and defensively.

If the Ducks do have anything going for them ahead of this one, it’s that there are plenty of young skaters on each line of this roster that will be playing with nothing to lose. Not to mention, but all of the pressure to win this game will be on the Kings and their fight to hold off the Kraken in the Western Conference playoff picture. If this one us close after the end of the second period, then the Ducks may end up covering the spread after all.

Final Kings-Ducks Prediction & Pick

With much more on the line to play for, the Kings should jump out to an early lead and not spend any time looking back en route to a multiple-goal road victory over the Ducks.

Final Kings-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Kings -1.5 (+100)