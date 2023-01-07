By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Kings will head to Sin City for a Pacific Division clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Kings are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at Crypto.com arena. Significantly, they led 1-0 after the first period but surrendered consecutive goals in the second before sending into the third with a 2-2 tie. But things unraveled quickly in the third when the Bruins scored three goals to cement the victory. Ultimately, the Kings got goals from Phillip Danault and Sean Durzi. Goaltender Phoenix Copley struggled for the Kings, making 17 saves on 21 shots. The Kings lost despite winning 55 percent of their faceoffs. However, they allowed one powerplay goal, and the Bruins outhit them 30-24 and blocked 21 of their shots.

The Golden Knights routed the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Significantly, Jack Eichel led the way with a goal and two assists. Phil Kessell also added a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights. Meanwhile, goalie Adin Hill made 38 saves to preserve the victory. The Knights led 3-0 after the first period and never looked back. Additionally, they won 52 percent of their faceoffs. The Knights converted on their only powerplay chance and killed off all three penalties they accrued. Likewise, Vegas blocked 23 shots.

The Golden Knights lead the all-time series 14-13 in what has been a true back-and-forth battle between the teams. Likewise, the teams have already split the first two games this season, with the Knights winning the first match and the Kings taking the most recent game. Both games were in Los Angeles and the final two games of the season will be in Vegas. Unsurprisingly, the teams split the four-game series last season. The Kings are 6-6 all-time in games in Vegas.

The Kings are currently 22-14-6 and second in the Pacific Division, just six points behind the Knights. Also, they are 10-7-4 on the road this season. The Kings are 7-2-1 over the last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Knights are 27-12-2, and leading the Pacific Division and the Western Conference. Vegas is 12-9 at home this season. Moreover, they are 6-3-1 over the previous 10.

Here are the Kings-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Kings-Golden Knights Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-192)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+154)

Over: 6 (-122)

Under: 6 (+100)

How To Watch Kings vs. Golden Knights

TV: ESPN+, Sportsnet RM and Bally Sports West

Stream: NHL

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings have improved vastly this season and can make a playoff push. Likewise, they have the talent that helps them thrive at every level. Kevin Fiala has 10 goals and 29 assists. Meanwhile, Anze Kopitar has 11 goals and 20 assists. Danault has 13 goals and 17 assists, while Viktor Arvidsson has 10 goals and 20 assists. Significantly, the Kings are seventh in the NHL in goals. However, they are just 20th in shooting percentage and 14th on the powerplay.

The Kings have improved over the recent month thanks to the play of Copley. Significantly, he is 11-9-2 with a goals-against average of 2.66 and a save percentage of .901. The Kings still rank at the bottom in defensive categories, placing 28th in goals against and 28th on the penalty kill.

The Kings could cover the spread if they score first and put the Knights on their heels. Then, they must stop the elite scorers the Knights have.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Knights continue to defy the odds despite tightening salary cap and loss of players. Now, they look to keep it up with some of the best players in the game. Chandler Stephenson has 11 goals and 29 assists, with five powerplay markers. Likewise, Mark Stone has 17 goals and 21 assists, with three tallies on the powerplay. Eichel has 14 goals and 18 assists, with one tally on special teams. Additionally, Reilly Smith has 18 goals and 11 assists, with six powerplay markers. The Knights rank sixth in goals, 17th in shooting percentage, and seventh on the powerplay.

Goaltending and defense has been inconsistent this season. However, Logan Thompson has played efficiently, with a record of 18-9-1, a goals-against average of 2.61, and a save percentage of .915. The defense is 14th in goals allowed and 16th on the penalty kill.

The Golden Knights could cover the spread if they score early and often. Then, they must demoralize the Kings and retain puck possession throughout the contest.

Final Kings-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Both of the games between the two have hit six goals. Therefore, expect another barnburner with plenty of scoring.

Final Kings-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Over: 6 (-122)