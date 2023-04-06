Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Los Angeles Kings head to Sin City to face the Las Vegas Golden Knights in a potential playoff preview. We’re in Vegas sharing our NHL odds series, making a Kings-Golden Knights prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kings are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Initially, the Kings struggled throughout and trailed 1-0 in the third period when Viktor Arvidsson tied it with a goal. But Leon Draisaitl sunk the Kings with a powerplay goal. Then, the Oilers converted an empty-net goal to help the Oilers finish off the Kings. The Kings only took 21 shots on goal while allowing the Oilers to fire 33 shots. Likewise, they only won 40 percent of their faceoffs. The Kings whiffed on the powerplay, going 0 for 4. Moreover, they allowed the Oilers to convert two powerplay goals. The Kings blocked 17 shots. However, their time of possession was bad.

The Golden Knights are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators. Significantly, they trailed 2-0 in the second period. But Alex Pietrangelo scored two goals in the second period to tie the game. Ultimately, the game went into overtime. But the Predators finished off the Knights when Cody Glass converted on the game-winning goal in the extra session. Substantially, the Knights took 32 shots on night but only got two past goalie Kevin Lankinen. Jonathan Quick made 24 saves. Somehow, the Knights lost despite winning 61 percent of their faceoffs. But the Golden Knights went 0 for 3 on the powerplay and allowed two powerplay goals. Also, the Golden Knights blocked only 16 shots.

The Kings come into this game with a record of 45-23-10. Additionally, they are 6-3-1 over 10 games. The Kings are 20-13-6 on the road. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are 48-22-8. The Knights are 6-2-2 over 10 games. Also, they are 23-15-1 at home.

The Kings are attempting to win the season series. Significantly, they won 4-2 at home and 5-1 in Vegas, while the Knights won 4-3 in one game in LA.

NHL Odds: Kings-Golden Knights Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-235)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+190)

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How To Watch Kings vs. Golden Knights

TV: ESPN+, Sportsnet, BSW and SN36

Stream: NHL

Time: 10 PM ET/11 PM PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are going to go to the playoffs. However, they are getting hurt at the wrong time. Their top scorer is out with an injury, and the Kings need him. Somehow, the Kings must persevere without him.

Kevin Fiala leads the Kings with 23 goals and 49 assists. However, he has missed the last few games and will miss this one, likely. Anze Kopitar has 26 goals and 42 assists. Also, Adrian Kempe has 36 goals and 23 assists. Arvidsson has 25 goals and 30 assists. Together, these skaters lead an LA team that is ninth in goals, 13th in shooting percentage, and fifth on the powerplay.

Phoenix Copley started the last game. Thus, Joonas Korpisalo likely starts this game. Korpisalo is 5-2-1 in eight starts with the Kings, with a goals-against average of 1.75 and a save percentage of .937. Also, he plays behind a team that is 17th in goals allowed and 25th on the penalty kill.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can avoid taking penalties. Then, they must score early to flip the momentum.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights somehow keep winning despite not having a healthy goalie all season. Likewise, they are not exactly setting the world on fire in scoring. Yet they are finding ways to win.

Jack Eichel leads the Knights with 27 goals and 37 assists. Also, Curtis Stephenson has 14 goals and 46 assists. Jonathan Marchessault has 26 goals and 29 assists. Additionally, Pietrangelo has 11 goals and 41 assists. Reilly Smith has 24 goals and 28 assists. Ultimately, these players lead an offense that is 13th in goals, 14th in shooting percentage, and 20th on the powerplay.

Quick likely takes the net against his former team. Ultimately, he is 16-15-5 with a goals-against average of 3.48 and a save percentage of .881. Quick plays behind a defense that is 11th in goals allowed and 19th on the penalty kill.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they gain opportunities on the powerplay. Then, they must score in bunches to give Quick some cushion.

Final Kings-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Korpisalo has been amazing for the Kings. Moreover, Quick knows the Kings very well. Expect this game to go in the direction you would not expect and the Kings and Knights to claw to a low-scoring affair.

Final Kings-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Under: 6.5 (-138)