The Seattle Kraken travel to the desert to take on the Arizona Coyotes. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Coyotes prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Kraken are first in the wild card race, but there is still a chance for them to catch the Los Angeles Kings for third in the Pacific division. Seattle is getting hot at the right time as they have earned 15 points in their last 10 games while winning their last four. Seattle hosted the Chicago Blackhawks in their last game and scored seven goals in the victory. 12 different skaters recorded a point in the game.

The Coyotes are having a rough season and it is because of their play on the road. They have seven road wins on the year. On the season, they have just 69 points. They have just one win in their last 10 games and that came their last time out against the Anaheim Ducks. 11 different skaters recorded a point in their 5-4 win.

These two teams have met twice this season with the Kraken winning both. In the two games, the Kraken have scored 12 goals while allowing just three.

Here are the Kraken-Coyotes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Kraken-Coyotes Odds

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+102)

Arizona Coyotes: +1.5 (-122)

Over: 6.5 (-114)

Under: 6.5 (-106)

How To Watch Kraken vs. Coyotes

TV: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

The Kraken are one of the better offensive teams in the NHL. They average 3.58 goals per game, good for fourth in all of hockey. Seattle already has an eight goal game against the Coyotes this season. They scored four goals in the other game. The Coyotes allow the ninth most goals in the league, so Seatle should have another good game on the attack. When scoring four or more goals, the Kraken have a record of 34-5-2. Seattle will look to James McCann to help them score four or more goals. He has three goals in two games against Arizona this season and leads the Kraken in scoring as well. This is something they should be able to accomplish Monday night, and if they do, Seattle will skate away with an easy win.

Why The Coyotes Could Cover The Spread

The Coyotes need to try and keep this close with their attack. They will not hold the Kraken to a low amount of goals. Arizona needs to do what they can to score as much as possible. Seattle is not great in the net, so the Coyotes will have a great chance in this game. Seattle has the third worst save percentage in the NHL. As long as the Coyotes get shots on net, they will score the puck. Matias Maccelli has an assist in each game against the Kraken this year. Arizona will look for him to lead the offense and keep them in the game.

Final Kraken-Coyotes Prediction & Pick

The Kraken are a better team when playing away from home. Seattle has covered the spread against Arizona in both games this season. With their ability to score, the Kraken should win this game and cover the spread.

Final Kraken-Coyotes Prediction & Pick: Kraken -1.5 (+102), Over 6.5 (-114)