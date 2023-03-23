The Seattle Kraken are in the music city to square off with the nashville predators. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch the game.

The Seattle Kraken are on a six-game road win streak and have the third-best road record. They are currently first in the wild card race, but trail the Edmonton Oilers by five points for third place in the Pacific division. With 12 games remaining, Seattle wants to finish the season strong and hang onto the top wild card spot, or even slip into the third division spot.

The Nashville Predators are 35-26-8 on the season and have 78 points. They trail the Winnipeg Jets by five points and need to have strong ending to the season if they want to make the playoffs. The Predators are 17-12-4 at home this season, come into this game with confidence after a seven-goal victory at the Buffalo Sabres. Every game is until the end of the season is important for the Predators if they want to sneak into the second wild-card spot come playoff time.

These two teams have met just once before this season. The Kraken came away victorious 5-1 in their November meeting. They will meet Thursday and Saturday night to conclude their season series.

Here are the Kraken-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Kraken-Predators Odds

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+172)

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-210)

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How To Watch Kraken vs. Predators

TV: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports South

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

Seattle comes into this game with one of the top offenses in the NHL. They are fourth in goals per game and second in shooting percentage. They are even better scoring on the road with 3.8 goals per game. They also own a league-best 12.8 shooting percentage when playing away from home this season. This is thanks to Jared McCann who has 21 goals on the road which includes five goals on their current six-game road win streak.

The Kraken do a fantastic job generating takeaways and controlling the puck as well. Seattle Has the most takeaways per game this season with 9.76. They take pressure off their men in net who tend to struggle by playing aggressive defense. They have also allowed the second least shots against in the NHL. Nashville is bottom ten in shots per game. If the Kraken can continue to limit the shots and take the puck away, Nashville will not have many scoring opportunities.

Why The Predators Could Cover The Spread

Nashville needs to accept how the Kraken play on offense. However, they can take advantage of the poor goaltending play the Kraken have. Seattle goalies have the second-worst save percentage in the NHL. Nashville needs to find a way to fire as many shots on net as possible. By looking at the statistics, the Kraken give up a goal on 12 percent of shots. If Nashville can take 30 shots, they can possibly score around four goals. Doing that will keep them in the game and give them a chance to win.

The Predators will also have to rely on strong goaltending play. Juuse is expected to start in net for Nashville Thursday night. He is top 10 in the league in save percentage. A big game from him is a necessity if Nashville wants to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Final Kraken-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Kraken are one of the best road teams in the NHL. The Predators struggle to put puck in net, averaging less than three goals a game at home. Because of this, Seattle should be able to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Kraken-Predators Prediction & Pick: Kraken -1.5 (+172), Over 6.5 (-104)