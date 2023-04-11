Two of the most recent expansion squads in the NHL will meet for the third time this season as the playoff-bound Seattle Kraken will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in what should be an entertaining matchup. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Kraken-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.

The Seattle Kraken are officially streaking! Winners of five straight, it was Seattle that was able to clinch their first-ever playoff berth and also became the second expansion team with Vegas to reach 100 points in only their second season of existence. Expectations and excitement are sky-high in Seattle, and a win against the Golden Knights right before their first-ever postseason would only make that city buzz even more so.

As for Vegas, the Golden Knights are in pursuit of the top overall record out west and also are hoping they can gain some distance on the red-hot Edmonton Oilers to put the finishing touches on a Pacific Division title. After a gut-punch of an overtime loss to the Stars on the road, can Vegas get back on track with only two games to play?

Here are the Kraken-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Kraken-Golden Knights Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-188)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+155)

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Kraken vs. Golden Knights

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

All season long, the Kraken have strived themselves on playing team-oriented hockey which has helped them pave the way to a very impressive offensive attack that few teams have been able to slow down. In fact, Seattle has transformed itself into the third-highest scoring team in the league in year two of their existence as they average 3.59 goals per contest. Against the Golden Knights, they will surely need every last bit of those goals to cover the spread and ultimately come away with a sixth victory in a row.

If all else fails, not only can Seattle fall back on their offense, but they also can firmly rely on a defensive unit that has become an underrated aspect of the Kraken’s overall game. With how octane the offense has become, many NHL casuals have failed to realize how stellar the Kraken are playing when they don’t have there puck. Alas, this has especially been the case when it comes to goalie Martin Jones’ bend-but-don’t-break mentality. Of course, Jones doesn’t boast some of the most impressive raw numbers compared to other goaltenders in the league, but does possess one of the top-ten starting records in the NHL and often relies on his splendid veteran presence to persevere through any type of game. Without a doubt, Seattle should showcase plenty of offense which could end up being enough to cover, but an outstanding performance from Jones would only solidify that fact.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

Even though the Golden Knights will surely have their hands full against one of the hottest teams in the league at the moment in the Kraken, Vegas is definitely up for the task at hand. One of the biggest strengths about this team is the fact that Vegas is not only close to returning to full health but also is dangerous even at even strength. While any team can find a way to put the puck in the net with an extra-man advantage, the Golden Knights do a lot of their damage on non-power-play attacks. Believe it or not, their power-play efficiency only sits at a 20% conversion rate, so don’t be shocked if Vegas finds a way to exploit Seattle even with each side fully equipped with skaters.

Like a good amount of playoff-worthy teams looking to make a Stanley Cup Championship run, Vegas’ goaltending will end up being a make-or-break situation ahead of this evening’s contest. The net-minding room is quite banged up at the moment with Logan Thompson and Adin Hill remaining unavailable for play due to lingering injuries, so it will be up to Jonathan Quick or Laurent Brossoit to step up in a big way. While it appears that Quick’s best days are behind him despite a remarkable career thus far, don’t be shocked if Brossoit continues to get starts with his shining 5-0-3 record in eight starts.

Even if this game ends up being a shootout in the highest degree, Vegas has a big advantage in being well-rested compared to Seattle who will be playing in their second game in just as many nights.

Final Kraken-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The more one looks into this matchup, the more the realization occurs that it is hard to pass up Seattle in this one. Not only are the Kraken increasingly magnificent on the road with a 26-10-4 record, but they are also phenomenal against the spread this year with a 48-32 mark. Even on short rest, both of these statistics alone are just too good to pass up.

Final Kraken-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Kraken +1.5 (-188)