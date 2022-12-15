By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Seattle Kraken will continue their road trip as they head into Charlotte for a battle with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Kraken fell 6-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Unfortunately, it was a bad day for them as they could not handle the ferocious Lightning attack. Jared McCann and Ryan Donato scored the only goals for the Kraken, but the defense fell apart, unable to handle what the Lightning threw at them. Significantly, the Kraken took nine penalties but won 53 percent of their faceoffs. Seattle also struggled on the powerplay, failing to convert on their four chances. Also, the Kraken blocked 10 shots.

The Hurricanes shut out the Red Wings 1-0 on Tuesday. Significantly, Brady Skjei scored the only goal of the game, a powerplay goal off passes from Seth Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi for his fifth tally of the season. Pyotr Kochetkov was brilliant, stopping all 27 shots. Additionally, the Canes won 49 percent of their faceoffs and converted 1 of 2 chances on the extra-man attack.

The Kraken and Hurricanes have played two times, and both matchups happened last season. Ultimately, the Kraken won 2-1 in the home game, and the Hurricanes won 3-2 in the battle in Charlotte.

The Kraken is 6-4 over their last 10 games. Additionally, they are 7-3 over their last 10 away games. The Hurricanes are 6-3-1 over the last 10 games. Likewise, they are 5-3-1 over nine recent home games.

Here are the Kraken-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Kraken-Hurricanes Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-150)

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 6 (-110)

Under: 6 (-110)

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

The Kraken was supposed to still be rebuilding. However, they have surprised many by their incredible start. The Kraken are 16-9-3 and currently in second place in the Pacific Division. Substantially, they have accomplished this feat with more scoring.

The Kraken is 12th in goals, second in shooting percentage, and 15th on the powerplay. Moreover, they are putting goals in the net and converting on chances. Andre Burakovsky has excelled in a larger role, as the former second-liner is having a career season. Substantially, he has tallied 10 goals and 17 assists, with four markers on the powerplay. Jordan Eberly has contributed seven goals and 17 assists, with one tally on the extra-man attack. Meanwhile, Matty Beniers has 11 goals and 12 assists, with three powerplay goals. McCann has 13 goals and six assists, with two markers on the powerplay.

While the offense has thrived, the defense has continued to struggle. Unfortunately, the Kraken still struggle to defend their net, as Tuesday indicated. The Kraken ranks 19th in goals-against average and is 29th on the penalty kill. Hence, their defensive struggles are the reason why they have not taken that next step yet.

The Kraken has employed a two-man tandem in the net. Ultimately, it has provided mixed results. Martin Jones is 13-5-2 with a 2.05 goals-against average and a save percentage of .888. Meanwhile, Philipp Grubauer is 2-4-1 with a 3.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .879. Can either of these goalies stop the Hurricanes?

The Kraken will cover the spread if they can avoid taking multiple penalties. Likewise, they must convert on their chances to have a chance to stun the Hurricanes.

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes continue to be one of the best teams in the NHL. Significantly, they have won two in a row and are attempting to stay in the race in their division. The Canes are 16-6-6 and second in the Metropolitan Division. However, they sit six points behind the New Jersey Devils and still have work to do.

The offense has struggled, not generating many chances. Significantly, the Canes rank 27th in goals, 31st in shooting percentage, and 27th on the powerplay. Martin Necas has 12 goals and 16 assists, with four tallies on the powerplay. Additionally, Sebastian Aho is 11 goals and 16 assists, with two markers on special teams. Andrei Svechnikov has 15 goals and 11 assists, with three markers on special teams. Meanwhile, defenseman Brent Burns has four goals and 16 assists, with two conversions on the powerplay.

Once again, the defense and goaltending has continued to play well. Moreover, the Canes are thriving without starting goalie Frederik Andersen, who has been out with an injury since November 6. The Hurricanes rank fourth in goals allowed and 12th on the penalty kill. Significantly, Kochetkov is 7-1-4 with a 2.02 goals-against average with a save percentage of .926.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can generate offense. Likewise, their defense must continue to play well and clamp on Seattle’s chances.

Final Kraken-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes are the more experienced team. Significantly, they do not often blow out teams. But the Kraken either wins or lose spectacularly. Ultimately, expect the latter to occur.

Final Kraken-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+122)