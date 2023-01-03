By Rexwell Villas · 4 min read

The Seattle Kraken and the Edmonton Oilers have 42 points apiece heading into their rematch this Tuesday night at Rogers Place in Alberta. Which of these teams will get the two points when it is all said and done tonight? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Kraken-Oilers prediction for this showdown scheduled at 9:00 PM ET.

Here are the Kraken-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Kraken-Oilers Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-194)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+156)

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

The Kraken finally extinguished their three-game losing skid by beating the New York Islanders at home last Sunday, 4-1. That victory must have felt good for Seattle, as it at least ended the team’s three-game homestand with something positive before kicking off a seven-game road trip this Tuesday against the same team that torched them in a 7-2 loss in Seattle last Friday. Goalie Martin Jones delivered for the Kraken in the Islanders game, with the 32-year-old netminder stopping all but one of New York’s 19 shots on goal. But the biggest key in that win for Seattle was the Kraken’s dominance in possession.

The Kraken had 35 shots on goal in that game. That has been a strength of the Kraken this season. Even though they haven’t been winning a lot lately, the Kraken are always winning the puck possession battle. In fact, despite going 1-3 in their last four games, the Kraken have a 5-on-5 53.0 CF% in that span. Included in that stretch was Seattle’s loss to the Oilers in which the Kraken had more shots on goal (38-32) and more total even-strength shots (59-50).

Seattle scoring four goals against the Islanders was also a good sign for the Kraken, who have scored just four goals total in the previous two outings. The Kraken are pretty lethal with their sticks, as they are No. 1 in the NHL in 5-on-5 shooting percentage and tied with the New Jersey Devils for most in the league in terms of total 5-on-5 goals (87).

Phillip Grubauer started for Seattle in the last meeting with the Kraken and allowed three goals on just five shots faced. He was replaced by Jones, who proceeded to surrender four goals on 27 shots. The Kraken usually goes with Jones, and given his performance in the New York game, he could be patrolling the crease again later tonight for Seattle. So far this season, Jones has a 15-5-3 record to go with a 2.96 GAA and a .888 saves percentage success rate.

The Kraken have won 11 of their last 15 games after a victory.

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

After their massive victory over Seattle, the Oilers took a stumble last Saturday, as they fell prey to the Winnipeg Jets at home the following day to the tune of a 2-1 score. However, fatigue might have had a bigger role in that loss for the Oilers, given the short turnaround and the fact that they had to go from Seattle to Edmonton for that contest. Nevertheless, the Oilers are going to have much fresher legs going into Tuesday night’s showdown against Seattle after two full days of rest.

That looks significant for the Oilers, considering that they have won four of their last five games after not seeing any action for two straight days. The Oilers, however, showed tremendous fight in the Winnipeg game. Their shots simply just didn’t go in outside of the one taken by Klim Kostin in the third period. Edmonton had 32 shots on goal to only 17 by the Jets, thanks in large part to its five power-play chances.

However, the Oilers had zero goals on the man-advantage. They can revive their power play this Tuesday versus the Kraken’s Swiss cheese special teams defense. The Kraken have one of the worst penalty-killing units in the NHL in the 2022-23 season, thus far. They are 31st overall with just a 68.47 PK%. Seattle has also allowed seven power-play goals on 17 chances in its last six games.

On the flip side, the Oilers have the deadliest power-play attack in the league. They are having success on the man-advantage 32.12 percent of the time — the only team in the NHL with a success rate in that department better than 29%. When they beat the Kraken last week, the Oilers went 2-for-2 on the power play. This matchup is looking like the perfect opportunity for superstar center Connor McDavid to get back to his point-getting ways after being left with zero points in the loss to Winnipeg – the first time in 17 games that he was held down to no points and no assists. McDavid had a goal and four assists the last time he skated against the Kraken.

Final Kraken-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Kraken are not going to be blown out again by the Oilers. They will continue to get a ton of shots but their shaky defense will be vulnerable against Edmonton. This has the making of a high-scoring game, so I’m taking the Over.

Final Kraken-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-128)