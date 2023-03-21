The Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Montreal Canadians in an Atlantic division matchup Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a prediction and pick while we let you know you how to watch.

The Lightning are sitting comfortably in third place in the Atlantic division with a record of 42-23-6. Ahead by 11 points, it seems like the Lightning will not have to worry about falling to the wild card spot. Their first-round playoff series will most likely be a 2022 playoff rematch against the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Boston Bruins are atop the division by almost 20 points. However, this game is still important if they want to jump into the two-seed position and gain home ice advantage over Toronto.

The Canadians have not yet been eliminated from the playoffs, but they will be in the coming days. With a record of 27-37-6 and just 60 points, Montreal has the fifth least points in the NHL. The Canadians are led by Nick Suzuki who leads the team in assists with 32 and points with 53.

Tampa Bay and Montreal have met three times this season and the Lightning have won every matchup. Their latest matchup was on Saturday night and the Lightning won 5-3. The Canadians do not have much to play for on Tuesday night, but no team wants to get swept in the season’s series. A win in front of their home crowd will at least give them one win vs. their division rivals this season.

Here are the Lightning-Canadians NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Lightning-Canadians Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (-110)

Montreal Canadians: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How To Watch Lightning vs. Canadians

TV: Bally Sports Sun, TSN Canada

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Lightning Could Cover The Spread

Tampa Bay is led by Nikita Kucherov. He is second in the league in assists and third in points. He is always looking for the open man and trying to create chances for his teammates. That is what he will need to do Tuesday night. Last time out against Montreal, he was able grab two assists. Because of Kucherov, the Lightning are top 10 in goals scored per game with 3.45. The Canadians give up the fourth most goals per game by allowing 3.71. Tampa Bay should have no problem putting puck in net in this one.

In their previous three matchups, the Lightning have scored five, four and five goals against Montreal. When the Lightning score four or more goals, they have a record of 33-2-2. When scoring three or more goals, the Lightning have a record of 41-7-5. The Canadians give up 3.8 goals per game on home ice, so Tampa Bay should have no problem netting at least three.

Montreal does not do a good job limiting the penalties. They lead the league in penalty minutes. This fares very well for the Lightning as they have the third most power-play goals in the league. Taking advantage of the power play will help Tampa Bay pull away in this one.

Why The Canadians Could Cover The Spread

Montreal needs to be able to stop the Lightning attack. They are third in the league in blocked shots per game with 17.5. They will need everybody to step up and get in the way of shooting lanes if they want to keep this one close. Jake Allen is expected to start in goal Tuesday, and he gives up 3.56 goals per game. The Canadian defensemen will need to take as much pressure off of him as possible by getting in the way of the Lightning’s shots.

It seems almost inevitable that the Lightning will score a few goals. However, every Canadian win has come when the opponent has scored four goals or less. Yes, the Lightning have a very good record when scoring that many goals, but the Canadians give themselves a chance to at least cover the spread if they only give up four. When giving up five or more goals, Montreal has a record of 0-20-1.

The key to this game for the Canadians is playing fast on defense and not allowing open shots on net, but also not worrying about it if the Lightning score a few.

Final Lightning-Canadians Prediction & Pick

The Lightning have won every game this season against the Canadians by at least two goals. This game should be no different as Tampa Bay plays faster and more physical. Expect the Lightning to roll through this one.

Final Lightning-Canadians Prediction & Pick: Lightning -1.5 (-110), Over 6.5 (-115)