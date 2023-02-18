The Tampa Bay Lightning will head to Sin City to face the Vegas Golden Knights. Come to Vegas with us as we share our NHL odds series, make a Lightning-Golden Knights prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lightning are coming off a 1-0 shootout loss to the Arizona Coyotes. Unfortunately, they could not put any of their 47 shots past goalie Connor Ingram. Brian Elliot stopped all 26 shots in regulation and overtime before succumbing to the shootout. Sadly, Steven Stamkos had the only goal in the shootout, and Ingram stopped Nikita Kucherov’s shot to seal the win. Tampa Bay went 0 for 5 on the powerplay.

The Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in their last outing. Initially, it looked bad as they trailed 1-0, entering the third. But Paul Cotter tied it. Then, William Carried sealed the game-winning goal with 18 seconds left. The Knights won despite going 0 for 7 on the powerplay. Additionally, they flung 38 shots at the net.

The Lightning come into this battle with a record of 35-16-3. Also, the 3-time Eastern Conference Champions are 14-12-1 on the road. Tampa Bay is also 6-2-2 in its last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are 33-18-4. The Knights are 16-13 at home. Furthermore, they are 5-3-2 in their previous 10 games. Vegas is 5-3 lifetime against Tampa Bay.

Here are the Lightning-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Lightning-Golden Knights Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+190)

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-240)

Over: 6 (-112)

Under: 6 (-108)

How To Watch Lightning vs. Golden Knights

TV: ESPN+, BSSU, and Sportsnet

Stream: NHL+

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Lightning Could Cover The Spread

The Lightning continue to showcase their spectacular ability to win games. Moreover, they continue to roll out the highlight reel and execute on the offensive end by dazzling the rest of the league.

Kucherov is one of the best players in the game. Significantly, he continues to amaze with 21 goals and 57 assists, including six powerplay markers. Kucherov is the player to watch, and the Knights must keep an eye on him. Then, there is Brayden Point. He has 32 goals and 28 assists this season and continues to improve with each game. Now, he hopes to give the Bolts a win in the desert. Stamkos is timeless, with 24 goals and 34 assists, including nine powerplay markers. Thus, the Lightning continue to rely on him to pack some offensive punch. It has not been a great season for Victor Hedman. Unfortunately, he has not dazzled as much as he did in previous seasons. Hedman has only four goals and 32 assists and has yet to score a powerplay goal. Meanwhile, Mikhail Sergachev has seven goals and 29 assists, with two powerplay markers. The Bolts are sixth in goals, fifth in shooting percentage, and third on the powerplay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy comes into this contest with a record of 26-13-1 with a goals-against average of 2.53 and a save percentage of .920. Therefore, he makes saves behind a defense that ranks 12th in goals allowed and is 11th on the penalty kill.

The Lightning will cover the spread if they can strike early. Likewise, they must avoid critical mistakes.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights are the best team in the Pacific Division despite seemingly regressing in several categories. However, they still pack a superior punch and can threaten at any time.

Chandler Stephenson is their leader with 12 goals and 36 assists, including five powerplay goals. Meanwhile, Jack Eichel has 17 goals and 22 assists but only one powerplay goal. William Karlsson has 11 goals and 26 assists, with two snipes on the powerplay. Ultimately, these three power a middling offense that ranks 14th in goals, 17th in shooting percentage, and 18th on the powerplay.

Logan Thompson comes into this showdown with a record of 20-13-3 and a goals-against average of 2.66 with a save percentage of .914. Moreover, he stands behind a defense that ranks ninth in goals allowed and 17th on the penalty kill.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can solve Vasilevskiy early. Moreover, they cannot fall victim to the potent Tampa attack.

Final Lightning-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

It is shocking these two teams have not met in the Stanley Cup. However, it remains a real possibility. They have played eight games, with four going six or more goals. Therefore, there is always the chance they could break the over again. Both teams have good goaltending but the offenses are also potent. Thus, expect some scoring in tonight’s showdown, and an entertaining game to boot.

Final Golden Knights-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Over: 6 (-112)