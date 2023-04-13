The Toronto Maple Leafs travel to the New York Rangers for the last game of the season for each team. Check out our NHL odds series as we hand out a Maple Leafs-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Maple Leafs have their spot in the playoffs already set. They will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round as the two seed in the Atlantic division. Toronto enters this game on a three game win streak and winning six of their last 10. The Maple Leafs might have their playoff spot locked up, but they still would like to win this game. Heading into the playoffs with momentum is very important, especially when playing a team like the Lightning who have been to the Stanley Cup finals the last three years and won in two of those years. Last time out, the Maple Leafs took on the Lightning and beat them on the road 4-3. Joseph Woll had 45 saves in net during the game.

The Rangers have their playoff spot locked up as well. No matter what happens, they will be the third seed in the Metropolitan division. Their opponent is not yet known as there is still a race for the first seed in the division. New york has just one regulation loss in their last 10 games and they have gathered 15 points in that span. They lost in a shootout to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. Artemi Panarin scored both the goals for New York while Igor Shesterkin had 37 saves on the night.

These two teams have met twice with each team winning on their home ice.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Rangers Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-235)

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+190)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs. Rangers

TV: Sportsnet Canada, MSG Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Maple Leafs Could Cover The Spread

The Maple Leafs have been really good in net their last 10 games. They are giving up 2.4 goals per game and have given up less than three goals six times in their last 10. When Toronto gives up three goals or less, they have a record of 44-2-6. If they can hold the the Rangers to only three goals, Toronto will be in good position to cover the spread, or even win this game. Joseph Woll is expected to get the start in net for the game. He has not played much this season, but he has done well when given the opportunity. In six starts, Woll allows just 2.19 goals per game and has a save percentage over .930. He has given up more than two goals just once this season, so the Maple Leafs should like their chances heading into this one.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

New York has been even better than the Maple Leafs both offensively and defensively in the last 10 games. The Rangers are scoring 3.4 goals per game while allowing only 2.2 in their last 10. Igor Shesterkin is expected to get the start in net for New York. He is having a great season. Shesterkin is tied for third in record, 10th in goals allowed per game, 10th in save percentage, and tied for 11th in shutouts. He also started both games against Toronto this season. In those games combined, Shesterkin has allowed four goals on 58 shots. This gives him a save percentage of .931. He knows the Maple Leafs strategy on the attack, and knows who to watch out for. He should be able to have another good game in this one.

Final Maple Leafs-Rangers Prediction & Pick

These two teams are strong in net. Do not expect a high scoring game as both the games earlier this season combined for five goals and four goals. With the game being low scoring, that could favor the Maple Leafs spread a little bit more. If they can score just two or three goals, they will cover this spread.

Final Maple Leafs-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs +1.5 (-235), Under 6.5 (-122)