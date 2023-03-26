Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to rebound from their loss as they face the nashville predators on the heels of a back-to-back. We are Country Music land, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Maple Leafs-Predators prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Maple Leafs fell 5-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes in a high-octane showdown in Raleigh. Early, they trailed 2-0, But the Leafs battled back on goals from Calle Jarnrok and Auston Matthews. Next, the Leafs fell behind again but tied it again after another goal by Matthews. But the Leafs could not save themselves as they surrendered two additional goals. Unfortunately, it was a leaky defense that doomed them. The Maple Leafs also went 0 for 4 on the power play. Furthermore, the Leafs had 11 giveaways. The Maple Leafs lost despite winning 24 of the 35 faceoffs.

The Predators struggled badly, falling 7-2 to the Seattle Kraken. Initially, the Preds entered the second period trailing 2-0. But they managed to cut the deficit on a goal by Tyson Barrie. Unfortunately, they gave up another goal. But the Predators continued their downfall in the third after cutting the deficit again thanks to the goal by Matt Duchene. Sadly, they allowed four unanswered goals. Jusse Saros had the worst night of his season by allowing seven goals. Also, they allowed the Hurricanes to fire 39 shots at them while only managing 16. The Predators went 0 for 3 on the powerplay and gave the puck away nine times.

The Leafs enter this game with a record of 43-20-7 and are in second place in the Atlantic Division. Additionally, they are 5-4-1 over a 10-game stretch. The Maple Leafs are also 18-13-4 on the road. Meanwhile, the Predators come into this game with a record of 46-27-8 and watching their playoff hopes slip away. The Preds are also 5-4-1 over 10 games. Also, they are 18-13-4 at home.

The Leafs defeated the Predators 2-1 in their only meeting in Toronto. Likewise, the Predators are 3-6-1 over 10 games.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Predators Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+136)

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs. Predators

TV: NHLN, BSSO and SNO

Stream: NHL

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Why The Maple Leafs Could Cover The Spread

The Leafs have an explosive offense. Therefore, watching them play is always fun. Matthews is amazing, with 34 goals and 39 assists. Additionally, William Nylander has 36 goals and 45 assists. Mitchell Marner is also great with 28 goals and 64 assists. Then, the Leafs also have John Tavares, who has 30 goals and 42 assists. These skaters lead an offense that averages 3.43 goals per game. Furthermore, the Leafs have averaged 3.6 over 10 games. But the Leafs also average 3,29 goals per game on the road. Also, the Maple Leafs have 54 powerplay goals. Toronto also has netted seven powerplay goals over 10 games.

John Woll likely makes the start in this showdown. Significantly, he comes into this game with a record of 2-1 with a goals-against average of 2.04 and a save percentage of .928. The Leafs also average 2.76 goals allowed per game. Moreover, they have gotten worse recently, allowing 3.6 goals over a 10-game stretch. The Maple Leafs also allow 3.06 goals per game on the road. Moreover, they allow 42 powerplay goals and have gotten weaker recently, allowing eight powerplay goals over 10 games.

The Leafs will cover the spread if they can avoid mistakes and convert their chances. Then, their defense must clamp down.

Why The Predators Could Cover The Spread

The Predators look awful recently. However, they must bounce back quickly after a terrible performance on Saturday. Defenseman Roman Josi has 18 goals and 41 assists. Additionally, Duchene has 21 goals and 33 assists. The Predators have not been the same since the injury to Filip Forsberg on February 10. Therefore, it has impacted the offense. The Predators average 2.27 goals per game. Furthermore, the Preds average 2.20 goals per game over the most recent 10-game stretch. The Predators average 2.66 goals per game at home. Also, they have netted 38 powerplay goals, but only two over 10 games.

Kevin Lankinen likely gets the start. Ultimately, he is 8-6-1 with a goals-against average of 2.70 and a save percentage of .917. The Preds allow 2.71 goals per game but have allowed 3.3 over 10 games.

The Predators will cover the spread if they can convert their chances. Then, they must avod mistakes.

Final Maple Leafs-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Predators will bounce back from their poor performance and give a better effort. Thus, expect a close game and a tight one to the end, with both teams scratching and clawing for those extra points.

Final Maple Leafs-Predators Prediction & Pick: Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-166)