The Edmonton Oilers are in SoCal to take on the Los Angeles Kings in an important Pacific division matchup! Check out our NHL odds series as we hand out an Oilers-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Oilers have been near perfect in their last 10 games. They have won nine and lost one in overtime, earning themselves 19 points. They have clinched a playoff berth already, but with five games left on the schedule, Edmonton trails the Kings by just one point for the second place spot in the division. The Oilers are currently winners of four straight with their last win being a shutout victory against the Anaheim Ducks. Leon Draisaitl recorded a hat trick in the game while Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and Darnell Nurse each added a goal.

The Kings are holding on to that second place as mentioned before, but they still have their sights set on the top of the division. Los Angeles is three points behind Las Vegas for the top spot in the Pacific. The Kings are winners of seven of their last 10, including two straight. Los Angeles went north of the border to Vancouver Sunday night and took home a 4-1 win. Alex Iafallo netted two goals while Arthur Kaliyev and Blake Lizotte each had one.

This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season. Los Angeles took the first two games while the Oilers had a shutout win last week.

Here are the Ducks-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Oilers-Kings Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+160)

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-194)

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Kings

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The only argument the Oilers need is Connor McDavid. He has the ability to score anytime he has the puck. Add in Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers have one of the deadliest duos in the NHL. However, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 17 points in his last 10 games. The Oilers are playing their best hockey at the right time. They have 4.8 goals per game in their last 10 and four or more goals in eight of those games. When Edmonton scores four or more goals, they have a record of 38-4-3. With their attack, the four goal mark is easily attainable.

Stuart Skinner is expected to start in goal for Edmonton. Skinner is top 15 in record and save percentage while allowing only 2.89 goals per game. Against Los Angeles, Skinner has a save percentage of .949 this season. If he can keep up his great play against the Kings, the Oilers will be able to steal a win in hostile territory.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles will have Phoenix Copley in net for this game. He has a record of 24-4-3, a .901 save percentage and allows just 2.67 goals per game. He is the best goaltender on the Kings and he will give the Kings the best chance to win this game. He has given up more than two goals just once in his last seven starts. When The Kings give up three goals or less, they have a record of 38-3-6. Against Edmonton this year, Los Angeles has given up 1, 3 and 2 goals. They are one of the few teams that knows how to shut down the Edmonton attack and they will have to do it again Tuesday night.

Final Oilers-Kings Prediction & Pick

Edmonton is playing fantastic hockey right now, but the Kings know how to play against their division rivals. With Copley in net and the Kings playing at home, expect Los Angeles to keep this one close.

Final Oilers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings +1.5 (-194), Over 6.5 (-122)