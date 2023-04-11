There couldn’t be a more entertaining clash of high-flying teams on this Tuesday meeting up for play as the Edmonton Oilers make a trio south of the Canadian border to do battle with the Colorado Avalanche in the Mile High City. It is about that time to check out our NHL odds series where our Oilers-Avalanche prediction and pick will be revealed.

Owning the longest active winning streak in all of hockey, the Oilers have been hotter than a pepper sprout as they have also managed to be victorious in 14 of their previous 16 games combined. Altogether, there is no doubt that Edmonton is getting red-hot at the most ideal of times right before the playoffs begin.

Also one of the more scorching-hot teams that the league has to offer at the moment, it has been a Colorado Avalanche squad that has defied all odds by overcoming injuries and a slow start to take the reigns of what has turned into a crowded Central Division race over the past several weeks. The defending champs will have their home building rocking, as the Avs can make a serious statement to the rest of the NHL by winning a sixth consecutive game overall.

Here are the Oilers-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Oilers-Avalanche Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+184)

Colorado Avalanche: +1.5 (-225)

Over: 6.5 (-130)

Under: 6.5 (+106)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Avalanche

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:30 ET/6:30 PT

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

Everyone is quite aware by now that the Edmonton Oilers possess a type of on-ice speed that few teams can replicate altogether, but few have also began to realize that this team is a far more “well-oiled machine” in comparison to last year’s squad that eventually were downed by the Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals. Without a doubt, this could very well be the season that Edmonton brings home Lord Stanley’s Cup for the first time since 1989-1990 season.

Of course, Edmonton should have no issues in coming up with scoring opportunities, but Edmonton first order of business in regards to covering the spread needs to be the playmakers surrounding superstar center in Connor McDavid. At the surface, McDavid is the undeniable heartbeat of this roster with his whopping 151 points on the season, but he won’t be able to overcome the Avalanche all by himself. With that being said, it will be vital for guys like Leon Draisytl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to get in on the fun as well.

Not only will Edmonton’s top stars going to have to show up, but which goalie on either side will be able to survive? No doubt, the Oilers are hoping that it will be their net-minder in Stuart Skinner. While Skinner’s numbers don’t jump out at you, this promising goaltender has never been one to back down from a challenge. Even if Skinner ends up being the main X-Factor and biggest difference maker ahead of this highly anticipated showdown, he surely won’t go down without a fight.

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

Indeed, a big-time victory over the Oilers would not only bring the Avs one step closer to that goal, but also prove to themselves that they are just as dangerous as the team who took home all of the marbles a year ago.

Of course, it has been well documented that the Avalanche have been unfortunate in the injury department this season, but the fact that Colorado is finally getting healthy is a dangerous thing for not only the western conference but for the entire league’s chances of bringing home the Stanley Cup. In fact, the rest of the hockey world will receive a good glimpse of what this Avalanche team is all about later tonight. Even if the Avs aren’t quite 100% healthy, the dynamic duo of Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen is more than enough to overcome a high-flying Oilers squad.

Believe it or not, the electric pairing has each accounted for 100 points this season, as there hasn’t been two teammates in Denver to accomplish this feat since the franchise’s first year after relocating from Quebec. Alas, good luck trying to slow down these skaters if you’re planning on covering.

Not to mention, but the skeptical addition of goalie Alexandar Georgiev has proved to be just what the doctor ordered. After last year’s net-minder Darcy Keumper left for the nation’s capital in free agency, the former backup Rangers goalie in Georgiev has been just as advertised in Denver even following a rocky start to the season. All in all, the 27-year-old possesses the second-best record in all of hockey and should continue his dominance in this one.

Final Oilers-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

Could part two of another Western Conference finals between the Oilers and Avalanche be in store later down the road? It could end up being inevitable, but in tonight’s edition, side with the Avalanche on their home ice to get the job done.

Final Oilers-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche +1.5 (-225)