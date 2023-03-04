The Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets will play each for the second night in a row. We’re in Winnipeg sharing our NHL odds series, making an Oilers-Jets prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

On Friday, the Oilers defeated the Jets 6-3 in front of a packed crowd in Edmonton. Now, the teams will play again in Winnipeg, with the Oilers hoping to replicate their performance while the Jets look to avenge the loss.

The Oilers struck first on a 1-timer from Leon Draisaitl. Then, they scored again early in the second period when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tallied a goal. The Oilers got two more goals, thanks to Kailer Yamamoto, which put them up 4-0. Additionally, Nugent-Hopkins added another in the third period. The Oilers fired 33 shots at the Jets and forced Winnipeg to pull goalie Connor Hellebuyck after two periods. Consequently, the Jets had no response for whatever the Oilers threw at them.

It did not help that the Oilers had nine power-play chances. Conversely, the Jets had three. The Oilers went 2 for 9 on the powerplay while the Jets went 1 for 3 on the extra-man attack. Additionally, the Jets had 25 hits as they unleashed their frustrations after falling into a significant hole early. The Oilers played sloppy defense toward the end and only blocked nine shots.

The Oilers come into this game with a record of 34-21-8. Likewise, they are 18-8-3 on the road. The Oilers are 4-3-3 over 10 games. Meanwhile, the Jets come into this showdown with a record of 35-25-2. The Jets are 35-24-2 at the Canada Life Centre. Also, the Jets are 3-6-1 over their past 10 games.

The Jets and Oilers have split the season series, with both games happening in Edmonton. Consequently, both teams need points as they hold the final two wildcard spots in the Western Conference.

Here are the Oilers-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Oilers-Jets Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+172) ML (-138)

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-215) ML (+115)

Over: 7 (-102)

Under: 7 (-120)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Jets

TV: ESPN+, CBC and CITY

Stream: NHL

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

What more can you say about the Oilers? They have the best player in the NHL, and probably the best since Wayne Gretzky played the game. You cannot go anywhere in the hockey world without hearing his name or talking about him. Yes, we are talking about Connor McDavid.

McDavid has 52 goals and 69 assists and needs two points to tie his career-high of 123 points. Therefore, expect him to continue to shine on the ice as he looks to keep making history. But McDavid is not just helping himself. Furthermore, he is helping everyone else around him. Draisaitl has 38 goals and 55 assists and would be the best player on most teams. Likewise, Nugent-Hopkins comes into this game with 30 goals and 47 assists. Hyman has slowed down a little, but he also has excelled, with 29 goals and 42 assists. These four power an Edmonton offense that is the best in the NHL in goals, fourth in shooting percentage, and the best on the powerplay.

Jack Campbell likely gets the start. Unfortunately, he has struggled, going 17-8-4 with a goals-against average of 3.48 and a save percentage of .884. Campbell plays behind a defense that is 20th in goals allowed and 25th on the penalty kill.

The Oilers will cover the spread if they can generate multiple power-play chances again. Then, their defense must play better in front of Campbell.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets are the quietest contender in the NHL. Somehow, almost no one talks about them, despite the Jets continuing to find ways to excel and compete. Kyle Connor leads the charge with 27 goals and 40 assists. Additionally, defenseman Josh Morrissey has 13 goals and 50 assists. Mark Scheifele continues to produce, with 35 goals and 20 assists. Unfortunately, these three have not done enough to lead an offense that ranks 19th in goals, 14th in shooting percentage, and 14th on the powerplay.

David Rittich originally was supposed to start. However, the Jets may turn back to Hellebuyck after pulling him last night. Winnipeg ranks seventh in goals allowed and have the second-best penalty kill in the NHL.

The Jets will cover the spread if they score early. Then, they must avoid penalties and prevent McDavid from hurting them.

Final Oilers-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Oilers destroyed the Jets. However, the team that lost usually turns it around when they play the team that destroyed them for a second day in a row. The law of averages suggests the Jets will find a way to win on home ice.

Final Oilers-Jets Prediction & Pick: Winnipeg Jets ML (+115)