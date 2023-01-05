By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

With major implications on the line, a pair of impressive squads will try to make their case in proving that they belong amidst the best of the NHL as the Pittsburgh Penguins battle with the Vegas Golden Nights in the Sin City. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Penguins-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed for all hockey betting fanatics to see.

Clearly, things cannot get much worse for a Penguins team that has dropped five in a row and are all of a sudden fighting to keep their heads above water. Regardless, Pittsburgh will have a splendid opportunity to get back on track in Las Vegas.

For the majority of the past couple of months, the Golden Knights have remained as the top point-getters within the Western Conference which currently sits at 54 and will put their 26-12-2 record on the line in tonight’s epic inter-conference showdown. With an active two-game winning streak that has come from back-t0-back one-goal victories, can Vegas extend their winning ways on the ice?

Here are the Penguins-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Penguins-Golden Knights Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+210)

Las Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-265)

Over: 6 (-124)

Under: 6 (+100)

Why The Penguins Could Cover The Spread

The saying is that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, and it is hard to doubt that Pittsburgh would want nothing more to leave their lengthy losing streak behind them when they leave Sin City. While this may be easier said than done, the Penguins still sit at a not-too-shabby 19-12-6 on the year and are still in the driver’s seat to return to postseason play for yet another season.

When it comes to figuring out a way to cover the spread as favorites in what should be an extremely hostile environment at T-Mobile Arena, the Penguins would be smart to combat the Knights with a feverish offensive attack that has gone cold over the course of the past couple contests. In fact, Pittsburgh has scored only three goals in their last six periods of play after averaging 3.27 goals per game up to this point. While all teams go through a bit of a scoring slump during the marathon that is the season-long campaign, it will be a must for Pittsburgh to resort to their old offensive prowess especially some uncertainty at the goaltending position.

During the Winter Classic taking place at Fenway Park between the Penguins and Bruins, Pittsburgh lost their starting net-minder in Tristan Jerry due to a lower-body injury and will have a slim margin for error defensively. Taking his place will be backup goalie Casey DeSmith, who has accumulated a 2.99 goals-against and a .911 save percentage in his 12 games started on the year. Unfortunately, the Penguins will also be without star defenseman Kris Letang, so receiving a big-time performance from DeSmith may prove to be critical.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

It was slightly shocking that the Vegas Golden Knights missed out on the postseason fun a year ago, as the down season marked the first time that they did not make the playoffs in their short franchise history.

Of course, the biggest difference from last year’s squad compared to this one has been the phenomenal play of newcomer Jack Eichel. Believe it or not, Eichel has missed the last 11 games due to injury and is expected to return to a lineup that is already extremely dangerous without him out there. Clearly, Eichel’s first season in Vegas was a disappointing one as he only played in 32 games, and even after coming off his most recent setback, Eichel has taken his game to the next level this season with already more points than he had all of last year.

While the return of Eichel to the lineup will surely be a sight for sore eyes, Vegas has surprisingly struggled of late in front of their home fans. At one point, the Knights boasted one of the top home marks in the entire league, but they have gone 1-6 over their last seven games played at T-Mobile Arena. Luckily, tonight’s matchup with Pittsburgh marks Vegas’ first game of a seven-game home stand in which they will have plenty of opportunities to right their wrongs.

More importantly, the Penguins may find it extremely difficult to score off of one of the more underrated goalies in the NHL in Logan Thompson. With the third-best record in the league for a goalie at 18-9-1 to go along with a steady .915 save percentage, the Golden Knights’ fantastic net-minder is capable of shutting down the Penguins single-handily in a big way.

Final Penguins-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Both of these respected squads have endured tons of success over the last several years, but this one will not go in Pittsburgh’s favor based on their recent losing ways and having to start a backup goalie in net against one of the top offenses in the league.

Final Penguins-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights +1.5 (-265)

How To Watch Penguins vs. Golden Knights

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT