The nashville predators visit the lone star state to take on the Dallas Stars in an important game with playoff implications. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Stars prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch.

The Predators are just barely hanging on to their playoff hopes. They have seven games remaining and trail the Winnipeg Jets by five points for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. Dallas has not helped their case as they have won just four out of their last 10 games. In their last game, the Stars hosted the St. Louis Blues. They scored two goals in each period in their 6-1 win over St. Louis. Juuse Saros saved 21 of 22 shots in the win.

The Stars are still stuck in the three team Central division race. They are tied for second in the division with 96 points. With six games remaining on their schedule, the Stars trail the Minnesota Wild by just one point for the top spot in the Central. Dallas has won five of their last 10 games but lost Saturday night. Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin scored the goals in the 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Dallas is going for the season series sweep over Nashville in this one.

Here are the Predators-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Predators-Stars Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-152)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How To Watch Predators vs. Stars

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports South

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

Why The Predators Could Cover The Spread

The Predators allow just 2.9 goals per game when playing on the road. This has allowed them to stay in games and have a 19-15-4 record away from home. Juuse Saros is expected to start in goal for this game. He is tied for the seventh best record in the NHL at 30-21-7. Saros is top 20 in goals allowed per game and top 10 in save percentage. He has given up three goals or less in nine of his last 10 games. When allowing three goals or less, Nashville has a record of 34-11-7. If the Predators can continue their defensive success, they will keep themselves in this game.

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

Dallas scores 3.5 goals per game at home this season. They have averaged 3.3 goals in their last 10 games total. When Dallas scores three goals or more, they have a record of 35-7-6. This is not urealistic as Nashville gives up 2.9 goals per road game. The Stars have also reached the three goal mark in each game against Nashville this season. If they can do this again, they will be able to win and cover the spread.

Dallas has also played well on the defensive side of the ice against Nashville. The Stars have given up just four goals in three games against the Predators this season. Dallas will have Scott Wedgewood in net for this game as he is making his first start in over a month. He has given up just 2.92 goals per game while owning a save percentage of .913. Dallas is hoping for Wedgewood to not have any rust, but if he plays well, the Stars should complete the season sweep.

Final Predators-Stars Prediction & Pick

Nashville has scored more than two goals just twice in their last 10 games. This lack of scoring will kill them against a better team, like the Stars. Expect the home team to win and cover in this one.

Final Predators-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (+126), Over 5.5 (-132)