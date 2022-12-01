Published December 1, 2022

By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

After a short two-game cancellation due to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena’s pipes bursting, the Predators will head out on the road to do battle with the New Jersey Devils. It is time to check out our NHL odds series where our Predators-Devils prediction and pick will take place.

Having not suited up for play in a little more than a week in a 3-0 loss to the Red Wings coming back on Nov. 23rd, Nashville clutched up a 2-1 OT win in their home arena over the Anaheim Ducks in a thrilling fashion. While it hasn’t been an ideal start for Nashville, they still possess enough confidence to get the job done versus New Jersey.

As for the Devils, New Jersey has stormed out of the gates and possesses one of the best marks that hockey has to offer. With a record sitting at 19-4-0 which includes a 9-3 mark at home and a franchise-record 13-game winning streak, the Devils have gone on to secure a whopping 17 victories in their previous 18 matchups and don’t look to be slowing down any time soon.

Here are the Predators-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Predators-Devils Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-148)

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 6 (-120)

Under: 6 (-102)

Why The Predators Could Cover The Spread

If the Predators are going to find a way to not get blown out and keep the score of this game to at least one goal differential, they will need to find a way to force the Devils to make uncharacteristic mistakes throughout the course of all three periods. This is exactly what Nashville was able to accomplish in their overtime win over the Ducks on Tuesday, as the ‘Preds used penalty minutes to their advantage by constantly keeping Anaheim shorthanded and tiring them out in the later stages. While Nashville could not convert any goals when on the penalty attack, the Predators ended up out-shooting the Ducks 41-35 including also edging them out in face-off wins and total hits. A similar recipe for success will be needed to overcome the mighty Devils, as the Predators need all hands on deck to get the job done.

With that being said, the most important playmaker among this roster may in fact be because of left-winger Filip Forsberg. At the moment, Forsberg leads the club with 19 points and is surprisingly in a two-game point drought. It is only a matter of time before the top player on this ‘Preds roster pops off, and Nashville should do all they can to prioritize getting the puck to Forsberg as much as possible.

Not to mention, it will be extremely important for the Predators to find production from other skaters not named Filip Forsberg. Alas, be on the lookout for names like Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund to get in on the fun. Both skaters have combined for 27 points and will need to give their best efforts for Nashville to be able to cover in this one.

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

There simply can’t be enough said about how impressive the New Jersey Devils have been so far this season. Off to one of their best starts in franchise history, New Jersey currently sits tied with the most points in the Eastern Conference with 38 total and have no plans on missing a beat any time soon.

When it comes to finding a way to cover the spread in front of their home fans, a lethal dosage of Jack Hughes would no doubt do wonders. In fact, when Hughes is able to pot at least one goal in any game played, the Devils’ record is an astounding 9-0. With 26 points overall that put Hughes tied for 17th in the entire league, the extremely talented 21-year-old center has all of the makings to be one of the top faces around the league for many years to come.

In addition, the Devils could also find a way to cover the spread by overwhelming Nashville with a dynamic offensive attack that does not fail to impress. As it stands, New Jersey has accumulated 3.78 goals per game and have scored at least five goals in three of their previous five matchups overall. Simply put, when glancing at the statistics on paper, Nashville could be in for a long day if the Devils continue to click on all cylinders offensively.

Last and certainly not least, the Devils have dominated when it comes to covering as they have compiled a 16-7 mark against the spread which makes it all that more enticing for bettors to put their money on New Jersey in this one.

Final Predators-Devils Prediction & Pick

At first glance, the Predators do have the weapons to match up with the high-flying Devils, but they lack consistency throughout their line changes. When it is all said and done, it will be New Jersey who garners the multiple-goal victory at Prudential Center.

Final Predators-Devils Prediction & Pick: Devils -1.5 (+118)