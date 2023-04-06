The New York Rangers face off with the St. Louis Blues Thursday night! Check out our NHL odds series as we give out a Rangers-Blues prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch the game.

The Rangers are third in the Metropolitan division. They are chasing the New Jersey Devils by three points, but with four games to go, they will need to string together some win if they want to be the home team in that playoff series. They are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and have won their last two. Last time out, the Rangers took on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Chris Kreider and Tyler Motte both had two goals in their 6-3 win. New York is getting hot at the right time, and they will look to carry this momentum into the playoffs.

The Blues have been eliminated from the playoffs, but they did not have a horrible season. St. Louis has 79 points on the season and they just could not pull out some victories throughout the year to keep themselves in it. The Blues are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games and won last time out. They played the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday night and came away with a 4-2 win. St. Louis had four different goal scorers in the game while Jordan Binnington made 32 saves on the night.

These teams have met just one before as the Rangers took home a high scoring win. This game may not matter for St. Louis but it is very important for New York.

Here are the Rangers-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Rangers-Blues Odds

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+136)

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Blues

TV: MSG Network, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers give up only 2.67 goals per game. They are one of the better teams in goal, and defensively they allow less than 30 shots per game. Teams will not score goals if they are not ripping shots on net. The Rangers understand this better than anyone and will do what they can to frustrate the opposing attack.

New York should also play this game very physical. They kill the penalty over 80 percent of the time. If the Rangers find themselves in the Penalty box on or two times, it is not the end of the world. New York can kill the penalty, but playing physical will give them a big advantage on the ice.

Why The Blues Could Cover The Spread

The Blues will have Jordan Binnington in net for the game. This is their best chance at winning. He is far and away their best goaltender. Binnington will have his work cut out for him, but in April, he has a save percentage over .920. Binnington will need to have a good game in net if the Blues want to come away victorious in this one.

You have to score to win and St. Louis relies on Jordan Kyrou to be their man on attack. He leads the team in goals and has six goals in his last six games. If Kyrou can find the back of the net in this one, or find some open teammates around the crease, the Blues will be in good position to win.

Final Rangers-Blues Prediction & Pick

This game should be a close one. However, you can expect the home team to come out strong and cover the spread.

Final Rangers-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues +1.5 (-164), Over 6.5 (-115)