The New York Rangers will play the second of a back-to-back as they travel to Raleigh to face the Carolina Hurricanes. We’re at PNC Arena sharing our NHL odds series, making a Rangers-Hurricanes prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers are coming off a 6-3 win over the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden. Significantly, Vladimir Tarasenko made his Rangers’ debut by scoring the first goal. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kaako each had a goal and an assist. Ultimately, the Rangers erupted to a 3-0 lead and never looked back. The Rangers won 60 percent of their faceoffs. Also, they went 2 for 3 on the powerplay. The Rangers also blocked 22 shots. Now, they will travel to Raleigh to face a tough Hurricanes team that they know very well.

The Hurricanes are coming off the All-Star Break and are locked, loaded, and ready to go. Now, they hope to continue the momentum they built throughout the first half of the season and make a run to the Stanley Cup.

The Rangers enter this matchup with a record of 30-14-8. Moreover, they are 14-5-4 on the road. The Rangers are also 7-2-1 over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 34-9-8 entering this matchup. The Canes are 17-5-2 at the PNC Center. Additionally, they are 9-0-1 over their previous 10 games, and sporting a seven-game winning streak.

The Rangers defeated the Canes 5-3 earlier this season at Madison Square Garden. Significantly, it will be the first trip to PNC Arena since Game 7 of the Second Round last season when the Rangers eliminated the Hurricanes from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But there is a chance we may see a rematch this season.

Here are the Rangers-Hurrianes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Rangers-Hurricanes Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-144)

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Hurricanes

TV: NHLN, BSSO, and MSG2

Stream: NHL+

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers have a front-loaded offense that could strike at any moment. Ultimately, they have a tough task ahead of them, playing against one of the premiere defenses in the league.

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with 25 goals and 28 assists, with 14 powerplay snipes. Meanwhile, Artemi Panarin has 12 goals and 41 assists, with two conversions on the powerplay. Defenseman Adam Fox has 10 goals and 39 assists, with one conversion on the powerplay. However, the rest of the team must generate opportunities. The Rangers are 16th in goals, 15th in shooting percentage, and 18th on the powerplay. Therefore, they have displayed inconsistency throughout the season on offense.

Igor Shesterkin started last night. Thus, it means Jaroslav Halak likely gets the start tonight. Halak is 7-6-1 with a goals-against average of 2.66 with a save percentage of .905. Significantly, he will backstop a defense that ranks fifth in the NHL in goals allowed and 11th on the penalty kill.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can slice past the tough Carolina wall. Moreover, they must avoid taking penalties and minimize mistakes.

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the NHL. Significantly, they have improved on offense throughout the season and rock some talented snipers that can make opposing teams pay.

Martin Necas has 21 goals and 26 assists, with six powerplay conversions. Meanwhile, Sebastian Aho has 23 goals and 23 assists, with five snipes on the powerplay. Andrei Svechnikov has 19 goals and 23 assists, with four conversions on the extra-man attack. Additionally, defenseman Brent Burns has 10 goals and 27 assists, with two powerplay goals. Carolina ranks 11th in goals. However, they are only 21st in shooting percentage and 20th on the powerplay.

Frederik Andersen is the likely starter for the Canes. Significantly, he is 11-3 with a goals-against average of 2.48 and a save percentage of .903. The Canes are second in the league in goals allowed and ninth on the penalty kill. Consequently, teams struggle to get past this wall because the Hurricanes defend the blue line so well and collapse on their opponents.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can generate multiple chances and build on their opportunities. Additionally, they must continue to play suffocating defense and not allow the Rangers to gain any space or separation on the ice.

Final Rangers-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are playing for the second day in a row. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have had plenty of rest. Expect the Hurricanes to capitalize on this and generate multiple chances against a tired team. Therefore, the Hurricanes cover the odds.

Final Rangers-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+118)