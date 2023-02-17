One of the more highly anticipated games on the hockey slate this Friday night will take place this evening as the New York Rangers battle it out with the Edmonton Oilers in a matchup between a pair of rosters with championship aspirations. Let’s take a look at our NHL odds series, where our Rangers-Oilers prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.

Currently on the league’s longest winning streak now having reached six games, the Rangers hit the road in an attempt to remain as the NHL’s hottest team at the moment. The impressive winning trend that has taken place with this squad has seen their record swell to 32-14-8 in their 52 games played as they are in firm command of finishing the regular season with one of the top marks in the Eastern Conference.

As for Edmonton, the Oilers boast the highest-scoring offense in all of North America and are not afraid to get into offensive shootouts to decide the outcome of a game. Although they have dropped back-to-back games to the Canadiens and Red Wings, this is still an extremely talented bunch that can make some noise come playoff time.

Here are the Rangers-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Rangers-Oilers Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-235)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+186)

Over: 7 (+106)

Under: 7 (-130)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Oilers

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

It is difficult to put into words how impressive and gritty the Rangers have been during their winning ways, but surprisingly, New York has only compiled an even 27-27 record when it comes to covering the spread. Nevertheless, this is a championship-built team even though there are plenty of dangerous rosters that currently reside out east.

Outside of needing to score at an abundant rate when going up against a speedy Oilers squad, New York needs to be fundamentally sound with their defensive assignments. Whether this means playing physically and laying the lumber upon the Oilers to combat their swiftness or even taking one for the team by blocking some pucks with their bodies whenever Edmonton slaps some shots on goal, a full-forced effort will be needed to at least slow down the Oilers.

On paper, the Rangers only give up 2.65 goals per game, but they will especially need a spectacular outing from goalie Igor Shesterkin to silence the Oilers’ sticks. Recently, the 27-year-old Shesterkin has given up at least three goals in his previous in four straight starts, so he will need to pick things up fast to help give his team cover the spread and ultimately prevail with a victory.

In addition, bettors planning to put a wager on the Rangers should keep in mind that left-winger Artemi Panarin has been absolutely dynamic as New York’s leading point-getter, and there is no doubt he will have his opportunities especially since the Rangers have scored at least six goals in each of their last three games.

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

It’s a bird, it’s a plane! No, it just happens to be the NHL leader in goals in Connor McDavid zoom his way across the ice in an incredibly swift fashion. Alas, there may not be one skater as nimble with the skates when on the ice than McDavid, as the 26-year-old Center has officially taken the hockey world by storm in his eighth full professional season.

While a lethal dosage of Connor McDavid may do just the trick against the Rangers, this may not be enough to ensure a spread-covering victory simply based on how New York has been playing of late. Of course, Edmonton’s ability to frequently score is an understatement, so it will be up to an often inconsistent defense to stand up to the challenge in cooling off the sizzling Rangers.

First things first, the main thing that the Oilers need to avoid throughout the night is staying out of the penalty box. When diving deeper into the raw statistics of Edmonton this season, it becomes evident that the Oilers have surprisingly struggled to kill of penalties as they don’t allow scores on only 74% of power plays.

Without a doubt, Edmonton’s main glaring weakness happens to fall on the shoulders of the goalies on this roster, as inconsistency has unfortunately plagued them all season long. Regardless, it will be up to names like Jack Campbell to stop whatever is thrown his way later tonight as the Oilers’ defense will most likely be extremely busy facing off with a ferocious New York attack.

Final Rangers-Oilers Prediction & Pick

As exciting as this matchup should be for hockey fans and bettors all across the globe, it will end up being the Rangers that storm into Edmonton and cover the spread.

