Two of the NHL’s top twenty in point scoring face off as Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers visit Tage Thompson and the buffalo sabres. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Sabres prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Rangers enter the game after a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils, but still have gone 7-2-1 in their last ten games, and are one of the hottest teams in the NHL. They have locked in a playoff birth, and sit four points behind New Jersey in the chase for the two-seed in the Metropolitan division. Buffalo has been struggling as of late, going 3-4-3 in their last ten games. They come in off a loss to the Monreal Canadiens in which they gave up the lead in the third period, then lost in the shootout.

Here are the Rangers-Sabres NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Rangers-Sabres Odds

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+160)

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (194)

Over: 6.5 (-134)

Under: 6.5 (+110)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Sabres

TV: NHL Network/MSGSN

Stream: NHLPP

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Since March 1st the Rangers are one of the best teams in the NHL. They have gone 10-4-1 in that span, including an overtime win over Buffalo on March 11th. Since the start of the month, they have averaged 3.53 goals per game, which is higher than their season-long average. Last night, some of their best players did not perform overall. Mike Zibanejad did get his 44th assist and continues to be a team leader in points. Chris Kreider for the power play goal, his 33rd goal of the season. Beyond that though, there were struggles. Panarin has four shots, but only two generated scoring opportunities. Kane had a blocked shot and a missed shot. Zibanejad, while getting an assist, did not get a shot on the net. Tarasenko only got one shot on the net.

The offense that had been carrying the team sputtered and failed to score in a five-on-five situation. The defense was a different story though. Shesterkin got the start in goal and saves 29 of the 31 shots he faced. This is his eighth straight game having a save percentage over .900. In March he has a .932 save percentage and 2.08 goals against average. If he gets the nod tonight, he looks to continue that. Coming off a game last night though, it may be Jaroslav Halak. Halak has been good in his four March starts, going 2-1-1. He has a save percentage of .919 and a goals against average of 2.51. After a shakey February, Halak seems to have returned closer to what he was in January. In a spot start, Halak is one of the best options in the league. If there can be a little more on the offensive side of the ice, they should get the win.

Why The Sabres Could Cover The Spread

The first major concern for the Buffalo Sabres should be Tage Thompson. The leader of this offensive unit will be a game-time decision for the match tonight, and without him, the offense is just not the same. Buffalo comes into this game a little more well-rested, last playing on the 27th of March. In that game, they took a 3-2 lead into the third period, but could not hold on. Still, an issue for the Sabres is keeping the puck out of their net. On the season, Buffalo is 29th in goals against average at 3.67 goals per game.

In the last seven games, they have held only one team below four goals, which was their 2-0 win over the Islanders. They let in four against the Devils and got the win, but in each of the other five games, they lost. There are multiple reasons for this slump. In some games, they are just letting too many shots on the net. Montreal had 41 shots on them, and in their lost, to Washington, it was 39 shots on net. Some have been bad goaltending, such as allowing seven goals on 27 shots against Nashville, or seven on 25 shots against Boston.

Tasked with attempting to right the ship will be Devon Levi. The 21-year-old out of Quebec will be making his first NHL start tonight. Just completing his second season at Northeastern University, Levi signed with the Sabres on March 17th. Now he is slated to make his first start and attempt to slow down the Rangers.

Final Rangers-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Sabres have not been playing well, and the Rangers have been playing great. The Sabres cannot stop anyone, and the Rangers have been scoring. To top it all off, the Sabres start a kid who has never played in the NHL. He has not even played in the AHL. If there is any hope for the Sabres, it is Levi who owns the school record for going 121:25 minutes before giving up his first goal in his career. Maybe he can do that in the NHL too, but that is doubtful.

Final Rangers-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+160)