The Carolina Hurricanes have one of their final tune-ups before the playoffs as they host the Detroit Red Wings. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Hurricanes prediction, pick, and how to watch.

With the Red Wings once again eliminated from playoff contention, they had hoped to get a glimpse of their future. Marco Kasper was to get some time at the end of the season with the Wings, but injury will limit that to just one game. Still, the plan for the Red Wings’ future is in full effect, with many of Yzerman’s first-round draft picks seeing significant time in recent games. The Hurricanes are hoping to hang on to that top spot in the Metropolitan Division, sitting one point ahead of the Devils for the top spot. A win tonight combined with a Devils loss will secure that for them.

Here are the Red Wings-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Hurricanes Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-111)

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Red Wings vs. Hurricanes

TV: BSSO/BSDETX

Stream: NHLPP/ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Red Winds Could Cover The Spread

The Red Wings have lost three straight and struggled to score in the last two. They have managed just two goals in their last two games, after scoring an average of 4.67 goals per game in the previous six. David Perron can help with that. He was the lone goal in the 6-1 loss to the Dallas Stars and has eight goals in his last eight games. He has also added three assists in that time frame to help pace the offense.

Twenty-one-year-old Lucas Raymond is also starting to come into form. In his five games in April, he has six points, with five assists and a goal. One of the major improvements he has made has been on the defensive end. He has multiple takeaways in his last five games and a plus/minus of 3. He has not finished a month with a positive plus/minus this year and has not gone five games without a minus night from December into January.

In goal, the currently expected starter is Alex Nedeljkovic, who has been stellar in his last three starts. He has a save percentage of over .931 in those three games and has allowed eight goals combined in them. All three have resulted in wins for the Red Wings. Another stellar start from him, combined with production from Raymond and Perron will result in the Red Wings getting a win.

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes currently have lost three straight games, and stumbling down the stretch. First, they are struggling to score. They have not scored over three goals since March 25th, a span of nine games. That is not because of a lack of shots, they have been over thirty shots in all but one of them, including a 50-shot output that only neeter three goals. The issue has been shot selection and getting to high-danger areas. They are currently settling for poor shots and not getting to the front of the net, leading to high shot counts, but low goal-scoring totals.

Sebastian Aho has been a major part of that. He has just 2 goals in his last eight games, and not getting quality chances. One of the main guys to help set him up, Brent Burns, has also been failing in that department, He has just two assists in his last 11 games, and his shot totals are indicative of the issue. Burns has shot three or more times in all but one of his last seven games. The problem is, he is a defender taking those from the blue line.

Antti Raanta is expected to start in goal tonight for Carolina. He was on an eight-game winning streak until his 4-3 loss in Buffalo. In that game, he allowed four goals on 30 shots and had a save percentage of .867. That is the worst he has had since his game in Montreal at the start of March, where he was pulled after one period and gave up two goals on ten shots. Still, Raanta has shown some amazing performances as of late, and one may be needed tonight to get a Hurricanes to win.

Final Red Wings-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

Neither team has been overly impressive as of late, but the Hurricane has a lot more to play for. They may be scoreboard-watching to see how the Devils’ game is going, but they are the better squad. Detroit will allow them to get their scoring opportunities as well. Necas will set up Aho, and Burns will be part of the play. The power play will get a goal, and try to carry that into the playoffs, as the Hurricanes win this one.

Final Red Wings-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (-108)