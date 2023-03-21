The Detroit Red Wings travel to St. Louis to square off with the Blues. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Blues prediction and pick. We will also tell you how you can watch the game.

The Red Wings are coming off a home loss against the Ottawa Senators. In the game Monday night, Dylan Larkin netted his 26th goal of the season while Pius Suter was able to score his 13th goal of the year. Ville Husso was in goal for the game and he gave up five goals. For the game tonight, Magnus Hellberg will be in net. He has a record of 4-7-1, but has allowed just 2.96 goals per game.

The St. Louis Blues need a miracle run if they want to somehow find themselves in the playoff picture. With 13 games remaining on the schedule, the Blues are 14 points out of the wild card. They will most likely be eliminated from contention in the coming days. The Blues are led by Jordan Kyou and Pavel Buchnevich while Joel Hofer will be manning the net for just his third game. His previous two have gone well as he shut out the Jets on Sunday.

This will be the first of two matchups for these two teams this season while the second game will be played Thursday in Detroit.

Here are the Red Wings-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Blues Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-196)

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (+162)

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (+102)

How To Watch Red Wings vs. Blues

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Red Wings Could Cover The Spread

Detroit is coming off a loss against Ottawa, but they have a chance to get a win back Tuesday. The Red Wings need to score more if they want to win, and they have a great chance to do so in St. Louis. The Blues allow the seventh most goals per game and Detroit needs to use that to their advantage. In the last 10 games, Detroit has really struggled to score, but the Blues have not been able to keep other teams from scoring.

The Blues are also bottom half of the league 0n the penalty kill. Detroit needs to find a way to force the Blues into the penalty box. If they can do this, they will give themselves the best chance to score and win. This game will not be a defensive battle, so Detroit will need to score at a high rate if they want to keep it close.

Why The Blues Could Cover The Spread

The Blues average 3.12 goals per game. Although that is not that high of a number, the Red Wings struggle to keep other teams from scoring. Detroit has given up five goals in their last two games. St. Louis has averaged 3.8 goals per game in their last ten games. If they can continue to score at that rate, they should have no problem putting the Red Wings away Tuesday night.

When it comes to putting puck in net, the Blues are top 10 in shooting percentage. They make 10.8 percent of their shots and will have to continue that trend to win this game. The Red Wings do not allow opponents to take too many shots, but if the Blues can be patient and find good shooting lanes, they will score.

Final Red Wings-Blues Prediction & Pick

Detroit has won just two of their last ten games and have not been playing well. The Blues’ young goaltender has done great in his first two games, so they should pull this one out. Rock with the home team in this one.

Final Red Wings-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues -1.5 (+162), Over 6.5 (-120)