The buffalo sabres will face the Boston Bruins today. Come to TD Garden with us as we share our NHL odds series, make a Sabres-Bruins prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Sabres fell 5-3 in their last game to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Initially, the Sabres fell behind and were trailing 2-1 after the first period. But an awful second period put them down three goals going into the final stanza. However, they battled back to cut the deficit to one on goals by Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka. But they could not tie the game and surrendered an empty-netter to finish off a 5-3 loss. Substantially, the Sabres leveled 41 shots at the net and went 1 for 3 on the powerplay while winning 53 percent of their faceoffs. But they also allowed a goal on the only penalty and blocked just 10 shots.

The Bruins are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the Calgary Flames. Amazingly, Linus Ullmark stood on his head, making 54 saves. The Bruins trailed 3-2 in the third period after blowing a 2-1 lead. Then, Pavel Zacha converted a powerplay goal to tie it. The Sabres and Bruins went to OT and skated aggressively for nearly five minutes. Finally, Brad Marchand found an open Charlie McAvoy for a one-timer to seal the victory with 4.3 seconds left in the extra period. The Bruins won despite having only 20 shots on goal. Additionally, they went 1 for 3 on the powerplay and killed three penalties. The Bruins blocked 23 shots.

The Sabres come into this showdown with a record of 31-24-4 and just three points behind the final wildcard spot. Also, the Sabres are 19-8-2 on the road. The Sabres have gone 5-5 over their previous 10 games. Meanwhile, the Bruins are 47-8-5, with the best mark in the NHL. The Bruins are also 24-2-3 at the TD Garden, with one of those overtime losses coming against the Sabres. However, they remain hot, going 9-1 over their past 10 games.

The Sabres and Bruins have split the season series. First, the Bruins went into Buffalo and won 3-1 before losing in overtime at home. The Bruins are 8-1-1 in the last 10 against the Sabres and 9-0-1 in the previous 10 at the TD Garden in this showdown.

Here are the Sabres-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Sabres-Bruins Odds

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-102)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+120)

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How To Watch Sabres vs. Bruins

TV: ESPN+, SNE, SNO and SNP

Stream: NBA

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Sabres Could Cover The Spread

The Sabres are an explosive team. Therefore, expect some fast play and nice sniping. Tage Thompson is having a breakout season, with 40 goals and 39 assists. Moreover, he has five goals and four assists over the last five games. Thompson has netted two goals in two games against the Bruins. Meanwhile, Alex Tuch has 28 goals and 34 assists. Tuch has four goals and three assists in his previous five. Also, he netted two goals in two games against the Bruins. Rasmus Dahlin continues to shine, with 14 goals and 48 assists. Additionally, he has distributed six assists over his past five contests. But he has one lowly apple in two games against Boston. Ultimately, the Sabres are third in goals, first in shooting percentage, and sixth on the powerplay.

Neither Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen nor Craig Anderson is a viable option in the net. Therefore, they have contributed to a Buffalo team that ranks 22nd in goals allowed and 30th on the penalty kill.

The Sabres will cover the spread if Thompson gets loose and scores. Then, they must avoid penalties.

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins are the best team in the league, and their scoring has evolved to great new heights this season. Now, they hope to continue. David Pastrnak has 42 goals and 38 assists. Furthermore, he has had three goals and two assists in his past five games. “Pasta” also has cooked one goal and two assists in two contests against the Sabres. Meanwhile, Marchand now has 19 goals and 34 assists. He also has two goals and three assists over his past five games. Likewise, he has one goal and one assist in two games against the Sabres. These two, along with David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron, have helped the Bruins rank second in goals, fourth in shooting percentage, and eighth on the powerplay.

Ullmark likely starts. Significantly, he is having a career season, with a record of 31-4-1 with a goals-against average of 1.88 and a save percentage of .938. Ullmark plays behind the best defense in the NHL and the number-one penalty kill.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can capitalize on opportunities. Then, they must stop Thompson.

Final Sabres-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Sabres handed the Bruins one of their few losses at the TD Garden. However, it is difficult to do it twice in one season. But the Sabres should keep this close.

Final Sabres-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-102)