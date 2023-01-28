The Buffalo Sabres will battle the Minnesota Wild today. Skate with us as we share our NHL odds series, make a Sabres-Wild prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Sabres are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Significantly, Tage Thompson led the way with one goal and one assist. Jeff Skinner contributed with two helpers. Initially, the Sabres had this game in hand with a 3-0 lead. But they allowed two goals late and held on for dear life to edge out the Jets for the win. Ultimately, the Sabres won 56 percent of their faceoffs. Buffalo also went 1 for 2 on the powerplay and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill. Also, they blocked 15 shots.

The Wild are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Significantly, Matt Boldy led the way with two goals and one assist. Mats Zuccarello added a goal and an assist. Also, Jared Spurgeon had an assist. The Wild won 56 percent of their faceoffs. Likewise, they went 1 for 3 on the powerplay and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Zuccarello connected with the game-winning goal in OT to seal the deal for the Wild.

The Sabres enter this game with a record of 26-19-3. Also, they are 15-7-1 on the road. Buffalo is 6-3-1 in its last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Wild come into this contest with a record of 26-17-4. The Wild are 14-8-1 at the Xcel Energy Center. However, the Wild are 4-4-2 in their past 10 games overall. The Sabres swept the season series last season. Significantly, they went into Minnesota and won 3-2 and won 5-4 at home.

Here are the Sabres-Wild NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Sabres-Wild Odds

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-160)

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How To Watch Sabres vs. Wild

TV: ESPN +, BSN, BSWI and MSG+

Stream: NHL

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Sabres Could Cover The Spread

The Sabres finally look like a playoff team. Surprisingly, they have thrived even with bad goaltending. The Sabres have the most goals in the NHL and continue to light up the lamp. Ultimately, this will happen when two of your players have breakout seasons.

Thompson has already tied his points record from last season. Moreover, he did it in 30 less games. Thompson has 34 goals and 34 assists through 48 games. Therefore, there is a chance he may get to 90 points. Assuming he does not suffer an injury or setback, he definitely can get to the 90-point mark over the final 34 games. Subsequently, he would need to score 22 points to get there and is averaging more than a point per game. Thompson has converted 14 of his goals on the powerplay.

Rasmus Dahlin recently shattered his point record and like Thompson, has emerged as a threat in a highly explosive offense. Moreover, he is proving to be one of the best defensemen in the league. Dahlin has 14 goals and 41 assists. Likewise, he has five powerplay goals. Dahlin is the anchor of the offense and the captain of the powerplay. Meanwhile, Skinner continues to produce. He has 23 goals and 31 assists and is on his way to breaking his own 63-point record. Likewise, he produces on a powerplay that ranks fifth in the league.

The Sabres have three goalies, and all struggle. However, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Craig Anderson, and Eric Comrie all have great offensive support. The defense also helps the Sabres rank fifth on the penalty kill.

The Sabres could cover the spread if they score early. Likewise, their defense must preserve the lead.

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

The Wild do not score often. However, when they do, it comes in bursts. Kirill Kaprizov is the leader of this offense, with 27 goals and 31 assists. Amazingly, he has converted 13 powerplay goals. Zuccarello is an ageless wonder with 19 goals and 28 assists, including seven powerplay conversions. Joel Eriksson Ek has 17 goals and 22 assists, including seven powerplay markers. Finally, Matt Boldy has 16 goals and 20 assists, with seven powerplay goals. The Wild rank 21st in goals, 16th in shooting percentage, and 10th on the powerplay.

Marc-Andre Fleury is 15-10-3 with a goals-against average of 2.91 and a save percentage of .904. Likewise, he leads a team that ranks ninth in goals allowed and 15th on the penalty kill.

The Wild could cover the spread if they slow the game down and press the Buffalo offense throughout the game. Additionally, they must avoid mistakes and penalties.

Final Sabres-Wild Prediction & Pick

The Wild will try their best to slow the game down and play tight defense. However, the Sabres have too much skill to not skate all over the ice. Expect a back-and-forth game with plenty of offense.

Final Sabres-Wild Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (-115)