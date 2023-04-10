The San Jose Sharks travel north of the border to Canada to face off with the Winnipeg Jets Monday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Jets prediction and pick while telling you how to watch.

The Sharks are one of the worst teams in the NHL this season. With 60 points on the season, they have the fourth least amount of points. San Jose has only won three of their last 10 games and are currently on a three game losing streak. The Sharks hosted the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night and gave six goals in the loss. Tomas Hertl scored the lone goal for San Jose in the game.

The Jets are second in the wild card race at the moment. However, their 91 points on the season leads the Calgary Flames by just a single point. Winnipeg has six wins in their last 10 games and they are coming off a win Saturday night. They hosted the Predators as Mark Scheifele and Neal Poink scored the only two goals of the game. Connor Hellebuyck started in goal and had 28 saves in the shutout.

These two teams have met twice this season. The Sharks have won both matchups with one of the games going to overtime.

Here are the Sharks-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Sharks-Jets Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+112)

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (-134)

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How To Watch Sharks vs. Jets

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: NBC Sports California, TSN Canada

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Sharks Could Cover The Spread

San Jose is a better team when they are playing on the road. They give up less goals per game on the road and score more as well. San Jose has been having a tough seaosn, but Erik Karlsson has been a bright spot for the team. He is third in the NHL in assists and tied for 11th in total points. He has six assits in four games in April and has added a goal to that as well. San Jose will no doubt look for Karlsson to lead the attack and find the open man around the net in this game. If he can have a good game, San Jose will keep this one close.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Winnipeg has not been scoring too well lately, but they have a great chance to put some goals up in this game. The Sharks have given up 4.2 goals per game in their last 10 and have allowed four or more goals in seven of those games. When the Jets score four goals, they have a record of 29-2-1 this season. The Sharks tend to give up a lot of goals, so this is not an unrealistic accomplishment. Kyle Connor has a goal in three of his last four games played. He will be leading the Jets’ offense just as he has done all season. A big game from him will help the Jets win comfortably.

Final Sharks-Jets Prediction & Pick

Although the Sharks won both the games earlier this year, the Jets have something extra to play for Monday night as they are holding onto that wild card spot. Winnipeg is the home team and the Sharks season is over. The Jets should roll through this one.

Final Sharks-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets -1.5 (-134), Over 6.5 (-104)