The San Jose Sharks take on the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night! Take a look at our NHL odds series as we give you a Sharks-Oilers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch.

The Sharks are the fourth worst team in the NHL with 60 points. Their season has been full of lows, but there has been one bright spot. Erik Karlsson reached the 100 point mark Monday night. He became the first defenseman since 1992 to reach that mark. San Jose is on a five game losing streak despite Karlsson making history, though. Last time out, they lost to the Calgary Flames 3-1. Noah Gregor scored the only goal and Kaapo Kahkonen had 46 saves in the loss.

The Oilers are the hottest team in the NHL as of late. The have 107 points on the season and are currently on an eight game win streak. They sit in second place in the Pacific division, just two points behind the Las Vegas Knights. If the Oilers win and the Knights lose, the Oilers will move into the top spot in the Pacific because they own the tiebreaker over Las Vegas. Edmonton is coming off an overtime win in Colorado last time out. Evan Bouchard netted the game winner for the Oilers.

The Oilers are up 3-0 in the season series over the Sharks.

Here are the Sharks-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Sharks-Oilers Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+164)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (-200)

Over: 6.5 (-152)

Under: 6.5 (+124)

How To Watch Sharks vs. Oilers

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: NBC Sports California, Sportsnet Canada

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Sharks Could Cover The Spread

The Sharks have to try and keep up with the Oilers offensively. They lost by just one goal against the Oilers in only one of the three games this year. That game was in Edmonton. In that game, the Sharks took 32 shots and scored four of them. San Jose outhit Edmonton and blocked more shots in the game as well. This is the strategy the Sharks need to use. San Jose must play physcial and aggressive if they want to stay in this game. Erik Karlsson needs to lead the charge on the attack, but the Sharks have to be better on the defensive side of the ice.

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Sharks give up the third most goals per game in the NHL. The Oilers are the best scoring team in the NHL. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman all have over 35 goals on the year. The Oilers offense is very hard to stop and that is clearly seen when they play teams like San Jose. The Sharks give up six goals per game against Edmonton and it should not bee much different in this one. McDavid has four goals and four assists against San Jose this year so expect him to have another big game.

Final Sharks-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Oilers are just the better team. Edmonton has something to play for still as they are fighting to earn the top spot in the Pacific division. They have also combined to beat the Sharks 18-6 in their three games this season. Expect Edmonton to come out and win easily.

Final Sharks-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (-200), Over 6.5 (-152)