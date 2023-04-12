The Calgary Flames will be playing their final game before their off-season, but first, they play the San Jose Sharks. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Flames prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Sadly for Calgary, their season will come to an end tonight. There is a high possibility they will be the best team in the NHL to miss the playoffs. Every year one team has to hold the distinction of being the best to miss, and this year, it may be Calgary. The Flames went on a run to make the playoffs but ran out of gas. they had a five-game winning streak going into the game against the Blackhawks but only had 23 shots in a loss. They bounced back to defeat the Jets to keep things close, but then have lost two straight games, being outshot in both of them. Now they face the Sharks, who like the Flames, will be going home for the year at season’s end.

Here are the Sharks-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Sharks-Flames Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-120)

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 6.5 (-134)

Under: 6.5 (+110)

How To Watch Sharks vs. Flames

TV: TNT

Stream: NHLPP

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

Why The Sharks Could Cover The Spread

The Sharks have failed to beat the Flames on the season, and just helped the Jets clinch the playoffs over the Flames by losing 6-2 on Monday. Erik Karlsson scored almost immediately to start the game, but then the Jets came back, scoring four in a row and leaving no doubt of who the better team was. The team’s leading scorer made history though, becoming the first defenseman in 20 years to score 100 points in a season.

The fact Karlsson hit 100 points may have surprised you, as his top total before this was 82 points for the Senators in the 2015-16 season. Maybe it was the fact that he led the team in points and he plays defense. there lies the issue for the Sharks. They are just not producing this year on offense. In the last four games, they have scored just eight goals. This has been a season-long issue for the Sharks, as they have averaged just 2.88 goals per game this season, which is in the bottom third of the league.

Kappo Kahkonen is expected to start for the Sharks tonight. He only saved 15 of 19 shots before being pulled in his last outing against Colorado. In his last nine starts, he has only gotten one win, and it was only one of two times his save percentage was over .900. The former fourth-round pick of the Wild has struggled this year, but he has managed to keep some games close, which will be the hope for the Sharks tonight.

Why The Flames Could Cover The Spread

The Flames can score, and they can create chances to score. This year the Flames are second in shots per 60 minutes of play, and eighth in high-danger shots on the season. The problem is can the score had not been translated into actual scoring. they sit with an average of just 3.18 goals per game, even though they are getting into prime opportunities. Jonathan Hubderdeau has not produced at the level that was expected this year. He has scored just 15 goals on the season and has only 55 points. He has scored just one goal since March 16th and struggled overall on the season.

Nazim Kadri has not been much better. He was brought in to score goals and has failed to do so. he has scored just three times since the start of March, despite getting a fairly regular number of shots on the net. The inconsistency to find the back of the net caught up with them heavily in the last four games. They needed to come out with wins, and despite being over 35 shots in all four games, they scored only 10 goals and went 1-2-1.

Dustin Wolf will be in goal tonight for the Flames. He has performed well in the last two games, saving over 93% of the shots on goal in his last two outings, but losing in a shootout both times. In the prior game, he only let in one goal to get the win. In April, Wolf has been great. He has a save percentage of .915 and goals against an average of 2.47. Both are better than his full-season values.

Final Sharks-Flames Prediction & Pick

The Sharks are a little one dimensional this year. They have seven players that account for over two-thirds of their goals. The rough part is two of those seven players are no longer on the Sharks. Tonight they will face the Flames and a goaltender who has been playing well recently. While the Flames have struggled to score, they should find a little bit of their grove tonight. They end their season on a high, but disappointing note as they get the win.

Final Sharks-Flames Prediction & Pick: Flames -1.5 (+100)