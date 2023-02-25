The Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights will battle tonight. We’re in Sin City sharing our NHL odds series, making a Stars-Golden Knights prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Stars are coming off a bad loss where they blew a 3-0 lead and lost 4-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks. Significantly, Jason Robertson, Jamie Benn, and Tyler Seguin all scored to help propel the Stars. But the Stars had a significant letdown, blowing a golden chance for a win and wasting those goals. Ultimately, the Stars won only 44 percent of their faceoffs. Dallas went 1 for 3 on the powerplay and 1 for 2 on the penalty kill. Also, the Stars only had 11 blocked shots.

The Golden Knights rallied from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits to shock the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime. Initially, things looked bad as they entered the third period trailing by two goals. But things improved for them as they got goals from Zach Whitecloud and William Conner to send the game into OT. Then, Alex Pietrangelo sunk the game-winning goal 42 seconds into overtime to give the Knights the win. Vegas won 53 percent of its faceoffs. Also, they went 1 for 2 on the powerplay and 3 for 4 on the penalty kill. They also blocked 21 shots.

The Stars come into this showdown with a record of 30-16-12. Also, they are 15-8-5 on the road. But the Stars have stumbled lately, going 2-3-5 over their past 10 games. Moreover, they have lost five games in a row. The Golden Knights are 35-18-5. Additionally, they are 18-13 at home. The Knights have gone 6-1-3 over 10 games.

The Stars shut the Golden Knights out 4-0 in the only meeting of the season in Vegas. Also, the Stars are 6-3-1 over the past 10 games against the Golden Knights. They are 4-5 lifetime in Vegas.

Here are the Stars-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Stars-Golden Knights Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-260)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+250)

Over: 6 (-118)

Under: 6 (-104)

How To Watch Stars vs. Golden Knights

TV: ESPN+, Sportsnet, and BSSW

Stream: NHL

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars are in desperate need of something. Unfortunately, they have not played well over the last few weeks and it has resulted in some losses. Their offense must lead the way.

Robertson leads the Stars with 35 goals and 37 assists, with eight powerplay snipes. Also, Joe Pavelski has 14 goals and 36 assists, with seven snipes on the extra-man attack. Roope Hintz has 23 goals and 27 assists, with five powerplay conversions. Meanwhile, Benn has 23 goals and 26 assists, with 10 tallies on the powerplay. These four propel an offense that is 15th in goals, 16th in shooting percentage, and 10th on the powerplay.

Jake Oettinger comes into this game with a record of 23-8-9, and a goals-against average of 2.24 with a save percentage of .925. Ultimately, he plays behind a defense that ranks third in the NHL in goals allowed and third on the penalty kill.

The Stars will cover the spread if they can score early and often. Then, they must play suffocating defense, and prevent Vegas from gaining life.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Knights are getting hot at the right time. Now, they must keep the momentum and continue to thrive with an offense that has shown signs of life but played inconsistent hockey this season.

Curtis Stephenson has 12 goals and 37 assists, with five snipes on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Jack Eichel has 19 goals and 23 assists, with two snipes on the extra-man attack. Reilly Smith has tallied 19 goals and 20 assists, with six conversions on the powerplay. Additionally, William Karlsson has 11 goals and 27 assists, with two conversions on the extra-man attack. These players lead an offense that ranks 14th in goals, 17th in shooting percentage, and 17th on the powerplay.

Adin Hill may make the start with Logan Thompson on the shelf. Significantly, he comes into this game with a record of 14-5-1 with a goals-against average of 2.50 and a save percentage of .910. Hill plays behind a defense that ranks 10th in goals allowed and 17th on the penalty kill.

The Knights will cover the spread if they can pressure Dallas early. Then, they must clamp down on Robertson.

Final Stars-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Stars shut down the Knights in their last matchup. However, they are cold as ice right now. The Stars cannot seem to buy a win. Regardless, they will keep themselves in the game and give the Knights a fight to the very end. The Stars cover the spread, and possibly steal the win.

Final Stars-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-260)