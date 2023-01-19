An exciting matchup out west is on track to grab the attention of the NHL community as the Dallas Stars head to the City of Angels to face off with the Los Angeles Kings. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Stars-Kings prediction and pick will be revealed.

Fresh off of a disheartening 5-3 loss to the lowly San Jose Sharks, the Stars will look for a rebound performance as they have gone down in defeat in three of their previous four games played. At the moment, Dallas sits at 26-13-7 and are tied with Winnipeg for the top spot in the Central Division standings with 59 points.

As for the Kings, Los Angeles is also coming off of a loss after giving up five goals to the New Jersey Devils. However, unlike the Stars, the Kings were in the midst of a three-game winning streak before falling short. Los Angeles will enter play with five days of rest since the last time they saw action so the Kings will be more than ready for the Stars in their home arena.

Here are the Stars-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Stars-Kings Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-215)

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+172)

Over: 6 (-110)

Under: 6 (-110)

How To Watch Stars vs. Kings

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:30 ET/7:30 PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

At first glance, the Stars have been one of the more impressive teams when it comes to covering the spread as Dallas boasts an extremely lethal 27-19 record ATS. Not only has Dallas proved that they have what it takes to repeatedly cover, but no doubt the Stars are becoming frustrated based on their recent play.

While Dallas has yet to hit the panic button after a bad loss to the Sharks, the Stars will most certainly be in for a tough challenge against a Kings squad that struggles defensively. In fact, LA is giving up 3.39 goals per game which is more than they average offensively.

Since Dallas remains as one of the more elite squads in the NHL in scoring the puck consistently, be on the lookout for the Stars to attack the Kings with a hefty dose of left-winger, Jason Robertson. Arguably one of the top skaters in the league this season, Robertson leads the Stars in goals, assists, and total points this year and is a huge threat to what the Kings will try to do tonight.

Not only is Robertson a valuable asset when it comes to covering the spread, but Dallas also excels on the defensive side of the ice. In fact, the Stars are one of very few teams around the league that are extremely dominant on offense and defense. A big reason for this has been the spectacular goaltending from budding star Jake Oettinger who is quickly becoming one of the top players at his position. Ever since Oettinger was absolutely automatic in last year’s postseason, all signs point to another spectacular performance from the 24-year-old goalie.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the biggest advantage that the Kings hold over the Stars in this one is the fact that they have had five days of rest since they last suited up for action. Not to mention, but this was much-needed for Los Angeles after falling flat on their faces to the Devils in which the game was never really that competitive. Fortunately, the Kings should be feeling refreshed ahead of this big-time matchup with a Western Conference foe like the Stars.

Above all else, the most critical scheme that the Kings need to master will come in the form of their defense. No surprise here, but Los Angeles remains as a bottom-tier defensive unit at this point of the regular season and desperately need to string together a sturdy outing on that side of the ice. Despite the Kings being hit with a slew of injuries that has left them shorthanded, expect LA to try and make life a whole lot easier for either Jonathan Quick or Pheonix Copley by laying some hits and staying fundamentally sound on their assignments in the defensive zone. With this serving as the opening contest of a six-game road trip for the Kings, Los Angeles cannot afford to be lazy with their passes which could result in some costly giveaways in their own zone.

Not to mention, the Kings do have a rather steady power-play attack which has seen them score on 25% of their extra-man advantages. Going up against a salty Dallas Stars penalty-killing unit that rarely gives up shorthanded goals, taking advantage of this matchup could prove to be do-or-die for the Kings.

Final Stars-Kings Prediction & Pick

This one has all of the makings of being one of the better games of the day! However, if you’re wanting to make a few extra dollars for your Thursday night, then betting on the Stars to cover on the road will be the move.

Final Stars-Kings Prediction & Pick: Stars +1.5 (-215)