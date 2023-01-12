The Dallas Stars will travel to the “World’s Most Famous Arena” as they face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Rangers prediction.

The Stars are coming off a 2-1 shootout victory over the New York Islanders. Ultimately, both teams played tight defense, and there was not much room to shoot. The game went into overtime and then needed a shootout. Initially, Jason Robertson scored a goal in the shootout to give the Stars the edge, flipping a gorgeous shot past goalie Ilya Sorokin. Goalie Jake Ottinger made all three saves in the shootout period. Significantly, their only goal during the game came from Robertson. Ottinger was efficient with 26 saves.

On Tuesday, the Rangers edged out the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout. Significantly, it was 1-1 in the third round of the shootout when Artemi Panarin placed a beautiful backhanded shot past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Igor Shesterkin made the save to seal the victory. Ultimately, he made 29 saves throughout the game. Defenseman Adam Fox had one goal and an assist. Likewise, K’Andre Miller also had a goal and an assist.

The Stars are 25-11-6 this season. Also, they are 13-7-3 on the road. The Stars are 6-3-1 over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Rangers are 23-12-7 this season. The Rangers are 6-2-2 over their previous 10 games. Additionally, the Rangers are 10-7-4 at the Garden this season. The Stars are 6-4 in the previous 10 games against the Rangers.

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars are among the best teams in the NHL, and their offense and goaltending have excelled. Moreover, Robertson has played incredibly well. Robertson has 29 goals and 29 assists this season, with seven markers on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Roope Hintz has 19 goals and 25 assists, with four tallies on the extra-man attack. Joe Pavelski has 12 goals and 28 assists, with seven tallies on the powerplay. Likewise, Jamie Benn has 15 goals and 22 assists, with eight conversions on the powerplay. These stars have led a team that is fifth in scoring, 11th in shooting percentage, and fifth on the powerplay.

Ottinger has been the guy for Dallas, and he continues to improve. Moreover, he has stood in his head in a few games, displaying his value. Ottinger is 19-6-3 with a goals-against average of 2.29 and a save percentage of .923. However, Ottinger struggled in his only two career appearances against the Rangers, going 0-1 with a 5.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .789. Can he turn things around? Regardless, he backs up a defense that is fourth in goals allowed and fourth on the penalty kill.

The Stars could cover the spread if they can strike first against Shesterkin and build an early lead. Then, Dallas must defend their net and avoid costly penalties.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are still an elite team and showcasing their immense talent. Ultimately, it starts with the scorers. Panarin has 11 goals and 34 assists, including two snipes on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Mika Zibanejad has 19 goals and 25 assists, with an astounding 12 conversions on the powerplay. Fox has eight goals and 34 assists, with one on the extra-man attack. Meanwhile, Chris Kreider has 19 goals and 11 assists, with four tallies on the powerplay. Vincent Trochek has 13 goals and 17 assists, with eight markers on the extra-man attack. Substantially, these players have contributed to an offense that ranks 14th in goals, 21st in shooting percentage, and 15th on the powerplay.

Shesterkin is 19-6-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916. Significantly, he is 3-0-1 in four career games against the Stars with a 2.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904. He has backed up a squad that is ninth in goals allowed and 12th on the penalty kill. Now, they must face one of the top offenses in the NHL.

The Rangers could cover the spread if they can attack Ottinger early with shots. Moreover, they must defend their net from one of the top offenses in the league.

Final Stars-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Both teams have great offenses. However, they also have great goalies. The Stars already played a low-scoring game this week. Substantially, this game will likely have more goals. But the Stars are so good at preventing goals that this one may end up as a 3-2 final. Expect the Stars and Rangers to play tight defense and prevent multiple goals.

Final Stars-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Under: 5.5 (-105)