The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in an important matchup with playoff implications. Check out our NHL odds series as we hand out a Wild-Penguins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Wild are in a three-way tie for the top spot in the Central division. With 98 points, they are going to keep themselves out of the wild card, but the division winner spot is up for grabs. The wild have won six of their last 10 games and accumulated 14 points in that span. However, they have lost their last two. Both of those losses came at the hands of the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Monday night was a close one as they lost in a shootout. Matt Boldy, Brandon Duhaime and John Klingberg were the goal scorers in the game.

The Penguins have 86 points on the season, but they sit just outside of the wild card. They trail the two wild card teams by one point. A win Thursday night could possibly propel them to the top of the wild card race. However, the Penguins have earned just four points in their last 10 games. Pittsburgh took on the New Jersey Devils in their last game, but lost badly. They were only able to take 23 shots on goal and Bryan Rust was the only Penguin to find the back of the net.

These two teams met back in November in a high scoring affair. The Penguins beat the Wild on the road 6-4.

Here are the Wild-Penguins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Wild-Penguins Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-220)

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+180)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Wild vs. Penguins

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports North

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota gives up just 2.64 goals per game which is third best in the NHL. They also have the third best save percentage. The Wild play well in net, and they will need to continue this if they want to get that top spot in the division. In the last ten games, the Wild have only given up 3.1 goals per game. The Penguins have been struggling to score in that same span as they have scored 2.6 goals per game.

Marc Andre-Fleury will be starting in goal for this game. He is top 20 in the NHL in record, goals allowed per game and save percentage. If the Andre-Fleury can make his saves this game, as he has been doing all season, the Wild will keep it close. When Minnesota allows three goals or less, they have a record of 41-6-6.

Why The Penguins Could Cover The Spread

Pittsburgh needs to play better if they want to win this game. They have not been playing well, but a win against Minnesota will put them into a wild card spot. Luckily this is a home game. The Penguins are a much better team on home ice. They score 3.5 goals per game and allow only 3.1. They have 30 regulation losses on the year, and only 12 of them have come at home. Pittsburgh will need Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust to continue playing well as they both have eight points in their last 10 games.

Final Wild-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Wild have been playing well, and their goaltending is strong. As long as Andre-Fleury stays on his game, Minnesota should keep this close.

Final Wild-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Wild +1.5 (-220), Under 6.5 (-128)