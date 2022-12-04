By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Minnesota Wild will make a quick turnaround and head to Texas to face off against the Dallas Stars in a battle between the former and current Minneapolis teams. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Stars prediction and pick.

The Wild rallied from a deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 in the shootout on Saturday. Initially, it looked bad as Minnesota trailed Anaheim 3-2 in the third period. But things took a turn when Joel Eriksson-Ek punched home a rebound off a shot from the right side to tie it. Then, after Anaheim retook the lead, the Wild faced adversity again. Mats Zuccarello found Kirill Kaprizov in the slot, who nailed a one-timer to tie it once more. Ultimately, it means extra hockey. The Ducks and Wild played five minutes of overtime before needing a shootout to decide the game. Finally, Matt Boldy converted a shootout goal to finish off the Ducks.

The Stars blanked the Anaheim Ducks 5-0 on Thursday night. Amazingly, Jason Robertson delivered with a hat trick. Miro Heiskanen also had three assists to help propel the Stars to victory. Subsequently, Jake Oettinger stopped all 31 shots for his second shutout of the year.

It will be the first meeting of the season. Consequently, the teams split the season series last year, with each winning a game at home. The Stars won 7-4 in one of the games at American Airlines Arena. However, the Wild took the other game 3-2. The Stars have had two days to rest while the Wild are playing on the second of a back-to-back. Consequently, it could play a determining factor in how this game goes.

Here are the Wild-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Wild-Stars Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-200)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 6 (-112)

Under: 6 (-108)

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

The Wild play a tight style with an inconsistent offense. Often, they will struggle to score, and other times they will explode for five goals, as they did against Anaheim.

Kaprizov has 14 goals and 16 assists, with eight tallies on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Zuccarello has eight goals and 14 assists, with four on the extra-man attack. Eriksson-Ek has seven goals and 12 assists, with three markers on special teams. Also, Boldy has nine goals and eight assists, with three powerplay conversions. Calen Addison has one goal and 10 assists. However, the Wild are 24th in goals and 20th in shooting percentage. Minnesota ranks ninth on the powerplay.

The Wild have excelled under solid goaltending and good defense. Ultimately, it is the reason why they succeed. Marc-Andre Fleury is 8-5 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898. Additionally, the Wild are sixth in goals-allowed and eighth on the penalty kill. How will they fare against the top offense in the NHL?

The Wild will cover the spread if they can score early against Oettinger to prevent him from getting into a rhythm. Also, they must prevent Robertson from getting loose and contain him and the other elite players. It will be a challenge for Minnesota’s tired legs, and they must jump out to a hot start to avoid missteps.

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars are quietly having an amazing season. Moreover, Dallas is leading the charts in nearly every category. It has propelled them to the top of the Central Division in the Western Conference.

Robertson has 22 goals and 17 assists, with six tallies on the powerplay. Additionally, Jamie Benn has 10 goals and 16 apples, with four markers on the extra-man attack. Roope Hintz has eight goals and 18 assists, with one on special teams. Meanwhile, Joe Pavelski has 10 goals and 15 assists, with five on the powerplay. Tyler Seguin has four goals and 15 assists, with one on the extra-man attack. Significantly, these players have helped the Stars be the best in the league in scoring, second in shooting percentage, and third on the powerplay.

Oettinger is having a great season, compiling a record of 9-2-3 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a save percentage of .923. Ultimately, his play has helped the Stars rank seventh in goals allowed and second on the penalty kill. Can the Stars continue the momentum and dominate the Wild on a Sunday afternoon?

The Stars will cover the spread if they can manage scoring early and distribute opportunities. Moreover, Oettinger and his defense must continue to play well to cool down a hot Wild team.

Final Wild-Stars Prediction & Pick

This is a potential playoff preview, as both could make the postseason, especially the Stars. Ultimately, Dallas has more rest and is the better team right now. Expect the Stars to come out with a lethal attack and overwhelm the Wild.

Final Wild-Stars Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+160)