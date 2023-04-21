The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche find themselves tied a one in their series against the Seattle Kraken. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a game three Avalanche-Kraken prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

In both games, the Avalanche have gone down early. In game one, Eeli Tolvanen scored just 3:26 into the game, but Mikko Rantanen was able to score and tie it up before the end of the period. The Kraken scored two more to secure the game-one win. In game two, it was Justin Schultz scoring 2:40 into the game to give the Kraken the lead, and then Brandon Tanev scored a short-handed goal to make it 2-0. The Avalanche scored twice in the second and then Devon Toews scored in the third to give the Avalanche the win. The Kraken has been tied or ahead in all but 7:01 in the series, but still are tied in the series.

Here are the Avalanche-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Avalanche-Kraken Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+162)

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-196)

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

TV: TBS

Stream: NHLPP/TBS App

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PMPT

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

The Avalanche have done some good things in the series. The Kraken are yet to score a power-play goal in five chances so far in the series. They have outshot the Kraken in both games, limiting them to thirty or fewer shots in them. The Avalanche have shot 35-plus times in both games. They have won the face-off battle in both games as well. Still, they have led for just 7:01 in the series and find themselves tied.

One of the major reasons has been the powerplay. They are 0-4 on the power play so far this year and gave up a shorthanded goal. Their power play was 6th in the league, converting 24.5% of chances while killing 79% of opponent power plays. The penalty kill is still good, but the power play has yet to show up.

Another reason may be some of their stars not performing. Nathan MacKinnon, who was fifth in the NHL with 111 points, ended his season on a high note. In his last game, he scored three goals and had an assist, leading the Avalanche to a win. He has just one point in the series so far, even though he has taken 15 shots. The one point is an assist and he has yet to find the back of the net. Rantanen, who had 105 points this year, has one goal and a -1 rating overall.

On the bright side, Georgiev has been solid. In the first game, he saved 27 of 30 shots he faced, good enough for a .900 save percentage. He was better in game two, saving 27 of 29 shots for a .931 save percentage. He is playing well enough for the Avalanche to win, but he needs some support. His team scored just one goal in the first game, and it is rare in the NHL to get a 1-0 win.

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

The Kraken got their first playoff win in their franchise’s short history in game one. On the season they sat fifth in goals per game, at 3.52 goals per outing. This was done without a major scorer or stud player on the roster. Six players have 20 or more goals on the year, and 13 guys are over ten. Eight guys have over 40 points and 18 with 20 or more points. This is showing through in the playoffs. No player has more than two points so far in the two games, and eight different guys have a point. No player has scored two goals yet, with five different guys scoring five goals.

On a positive note, the top two goal-scorers on the team have yet to score. Jared McCann had 40 goals on the season, with 30 assists to lead the team in points. So far, he had no points on the series. McCann’s goal total is far away from the best on the team, with Matty Beniers being the second closest with 24 goals. Beniers has just three shots in the season and also has no points. If both of those guys can pick up, then they will get wins with the rest of their production.

The biggest story has been Phillip Grubauer. In game one of the series, he saved 34 of 35 shots and won the game. In game two, he was still amazing, saving 38 of 41 shots for a .927 save percentage. The offense did not score enough for him to get the win though. If he keeps playing like this, it will be hard for the Aves to score, and it gives the Kraken a chance.

Final Avalanche-Kraken Prediction & Pick

It is hard to imagine Grubauer keeping up this pace, but he has been nearly perfect so far. The Avalanche are doing the right things to score, and at some point, the floodgates may open. The Kraken need to figure out how to get more shots off and take advantage before they do. If they cannot, they will be blown out in game three. Until then, they have a chance. The floodgates do open in this one. The Kraken get the early lead, but three goals in the second period do them in, and the Avalanche coast.

Final Avalanche-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+162)